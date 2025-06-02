Exciting changes for Hailsham Street Market as new day and venue are trialled

Hailsham Town Council has announced that the popular Hailsham Street Market will operate on a trial basis on the first and third Friday of each month (9am-1pm), instead of its current schedule of the first and third Saturdays. The trial will run in July and August and the market will also relocate to a new venue - Blackman's Yard, located to the rear of the Town Council offices in Market Street.

The decision to test a new day and location comes as part of a broader strategy to increase participation, attract a wider range of traders, and improve the long-term sustainability of the market.

The trial will run for two months, with regular assessments carried out to gauge the impact of the changes on trader engagement, footfall and community satisfaction.

Currently, the street market is held at Vicarage Field in the town centre, a site not owned or managed by the Town Council. As a result, there have been limitations on the type and scope of traders permitted to operate, due to land use restrictions and logistical constraints.

Hailsham Street Market, Vicarage Field

By relocating the market to Town Council-owned land at Blackman’s Yard, these barriers can be reduced, allowing for a greater variety of goods and services to be offered - including some traders who may not have previously been eligible to participate.

"This trial is about giving the market space to grow and evolve," Town Mayor, Cllr Chris Bryant. "We've listened carefully to feedback from traders and residents alike, and it's clear there's an appetite for more diversity in the types of stalls and a more flexible trading environment."

"Relocating to Blackman’s Yard and moving the market to Fridays allows us to explore these possibilities while also aligning better with the operating schedules of many regional market traders."

The market trial will coincide with a promotional campaign to attract new stallholders and increase awareness among local shoppers. The Council is also engaging with existing traders and potential new vendors to ensure that the changeover is smooth and inclusive.

In addition to broadening the mix of goods on offer - which may include fresh produce, handmade crafts, artisan food, clothing, and specialty items – the new location offers a more controlled environment for traders and market-goers, while remaining close to the town centre.

The Council hopes that by trialling the market on Fridays, it may also offer new opportunities for people who may not be able to attend or trade on weekends, helping to make the market more accessible and representative of the wider community.

"We're optimistic that this trial will breathe new life into the street market," added Cllr Bryant. "Of course, we will be monitoring everything closely - from attendance numbers and trader feedback to the views of shoppers and traders. The trial is flexible, and we are open to making adjustments along the way to ensure it benefits as many people as possible."

The first market under the new trial arrangement will take place on Friday 4th July 2025, followed by subsequent markets on Friday 18th July, Friday 1st August and Friday 15th August.

Hailsham Town Council encourages all residents to come along, support local traders, and experience the new market setting. Feedback will be welcomed throughout the trial period and will help shape the future direction of the Hailsham Street Market.

The cost of a market pitch is currently £20, which includes use of a gazebo supplied by the Town Council. Additional costs will apply if traders require connection to electricity.

To book a stall or to discuss trader eligibility criteria, call 01323 841702 or email [email protected].