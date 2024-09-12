Exciting day for Battle for Trees at Rette Farm & Battle Golf Course!
This week was a big step forward for Battle for Trees as we visited the beautiful Rette Farm and Battle Golf Course to view the generous land that has been offered for our new tree nursery and planting projects.
We're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to turn this space into a thriving hub for rewilding and biodiversity restoration. A huge thank you to the wonderful team at Rette Farm/Battle Golf Course for their support and belief in our mission.
This collaboration will help us grow and plant thousands of trees, creating lasting environmental impact for generations to come. Stay tuned for updates as we move forward with this exciting project! Can you help? We’ll be organising volunteer planting days soon, and we'd love to have you join us!
Contact Battle for Trees [email protected] www.battlefortrees.com
