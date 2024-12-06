Exciting grants initiative returns to boost climate action across Lewes district

Grants of up to £5,000 are now up for grabs for projects across Lewes district that help climate action, nature and sustainability.

The “Community Pitch” returns for its second year to support projects that help the environment and reduce carbon footprint. Previously, this covered projects in the Ouse Valley Climate Action area that follows the River Ouse downstream from Barcombe, through Lewes to the coastal towns of Seaford, Peacehaven and Newhaven.

Thanks to £50,000 funding from Lewes District Council, a second funding pot has been created enabling applications from the entire Lewes district this year.

A range of organisations are being invited to apply, including community groups, clubs, parish and town councils, social enterprises, community interest companies, charities, schools and businesses delivering non-profit projects.

The OVCA team

The initiative, in which applicants will need to produce a one-minute video pitch about their idea, is being led by the Ouse Valley Climate Action (OVCA) partnership, supported by funding from South Downs National Park Trust and Lewes District Council. It covers the OVCA project area as well as the rest of Lewes district.

Ideas will need to meet OVCA and Lewes District Council’s Climate and Nature Strategy themes of reducing carbon usage, supporting nature and enhancing wellbeing, and improving knowledge and skills around climate change.

Last year six projects took a share of the funding, including transforming waste ground to a community vegetable garden, improving facilities for cycle parking, offering a sustainable eCargo scheme in Lewes and giving women an option to use plastic-free period products.

Awards start at £500 and go up to £5,000, depending on the needs of each project that wins funding.

The Ouse Valley

Steph Mills, Project Manager for Ouse Valley Climate Action, said: “It’s really exciting to be launching our second Community Pitch.

“We’re open to all kinds of projects that help the environment in the wider Ouse Valley. It could be anything from reducing waste and encouraging recycling, to supporting wildlife, encouraging walking and cycling or increasing energy efficiency.

“There’s a huge amount of ambition to do more to help the environment and tackle climate change, but local groups often lack funds. This is where the Community Pitch can make a real difference. Good luck to everyone!”

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems at Lewes District Council, said: “I am delighted that this year we are extending the reach of Community Pitch to projects across all of Lewes district. Local action is key to tackling both the climate crisis and the nature crisis. Being able to access small amounts of funding can make a big difference to the impact of our local environmental groups.”

Shortlisted projects will need to provide at least 10 per cent towards their costs by gathering donations. They will be set up with a donations page and given time to raise the remaining funds so that the full funding can be confirmed.

The deadline for applications is 21 February 2025.

Find out about applying at https://southdownstrust.org.uk/community-pitch-crowdfund-2024-25/