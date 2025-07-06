Exciting new project for local youngsters from Hassocks Community Organisation

Hassocks Community Organisation (HCO) is pleased to launch HYPE! (Hassocks Youth Project Events) fun and educational activities for local children and young people.

In association with local groups and organisations, HYPE! will offer interactive workshops in and around Hassocks that would cover a variety of interests and hobbies such as bike maintenance, drama, personal styling, guided bike rides, music, and sports.

To start off with, we are pleased to inspire tweens and teens to learn, practice and create a drama piece over the course of three morning workshops during the summer holidays. On 11th, 12th and 13th August between 10 am and 1 pm at Hassocks United Reform Church, young individuals will have the chance to develop method acting techniques and improvisation skills through engaging drama games and character development.

Guided by Tim Rowland of Drama Collective, all are welcome to nurture creative thinking skills, let loose and play around with different personalities to create a truly fun and memorable experience. Furthermore, by learning the fundamentals of acting, participants of all abilities will be able to flex their imagination and develop pride in their own capabilities while nourishing these key life-skills:

improve confidence and self-respect

enhance communication, vocabulary and public speaking abilities

boost concentration and focus

establish empathy through teamwork.

Workshop participants will be able to demonstrate the skills that they’ve learnt and developed at the end of the final workshop on Wednesday, 13th August. Plus, all who participate in all three workshop sessions will receive a Certificate for Completion of the HYPE! Holiday Drama Workshop 2025.

To create a unique didactic experience for between 12 to 20 participants, no previous experience is necessary and this inclusive activity welcomes anyone with a learning age between 9 and 14.

As places for this activity will be snapped up quickly, we urge parents, carers and guardians to book a place fast via the “Hassocks Community Organisation” page on TicketSource at www.ticketsource.co.uk/hassocks-community-organisation

If you’d like to get involved with HYPE!, please contact Erika Woodhurst-Trueman via [email protected].