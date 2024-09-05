Exciting new sponsor announced for the East Sussex Care Awards 2024

East Sussex Partners in Care (ESPIC) are thrilled to announce an exciting new category sponsorship agreement for this year’s Annual Care Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are proud to partner with Hempsons; leading health, social care and charity lawyers, who are renowned for their commitment to quality, excellence, and innovation.

Hempsons are the official sponsors of the Outstanding Contribution to Social Care Award and will play a key role in celebrating and recognising the outstanding achievements of care professionals across our county. Their support will help us shine a spotlight on the individuals and teams who go above and beyond in providing exceptional care.

Philippa Doyle, head of social care, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating care givers in East Sussex

“Hempsons is honoured to support the Annual Care Awards, an event that aligns perfectly with our values of dedication and service to the community. We look forward to celebrating the inspiring stories and achievements within the care sector.”

The Annual Care Awards Gala Evening will take place on Thursday 14th November at East Sussex National Golf and Spa Centre, Nr Uckfield. This prestigious event will bring together leaders, professionals, and advocates from across the care sector to celebrate the dedication and hard work of those who provide essential services to our community.

Mike Derrick, Chair at East Sussex Partners in Care, added: “We are delighted to welcome Hempsons as our sponsor for this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Social Care category. Their generous support highlights the importance of recognising the incredible work delivered by care professionals, especially in these challenging times,”

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Hempsons for their invaluable support, and we look forward to a successful and memorable event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the East Sussex 2024 Care Awards and sponsorship opportunities, please visit our website or contact us at [email protected]

About Hempsons:

Hempsons support providers in delivering quality services and are proud to have won the Care Sector Supplier Awards: Legal, professional, and business category for the last three years. Hempsons supports social care providers with a range of free resources, including their social care legal advice line, which offers providers up to 30 minutes of free legal advice. Simply call 01423 724056.

About ESPIC:

East Sussex Partners in Care (ESPIC) is dedicated to supporting and advocating for care professionals across the county. Through events like the Annual Care Awards, we celebrate the commitment, compassion, and excellence that define our local care sector.