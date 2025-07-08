Exciting News from GoodOaks Homecare Sussex South!

We’re absolutely thrilled to announce that our Registered Manager, Jac Cook, has been awarded Registered Manager of the Year by the GoodOaks Homecare franchise!

This prestigious recognition celebrates the exceptional standard of care delivered by our Sussex South team. Jac’s leadership, dedication, and compassion are a shining example of the values we uphold every day.

GoodOaks Homecare is one of the fastest-growing homecare providers in England, with over 25 offices nationwide. Here in Sussex , we are especially proud to be consistently ranked among the top-rated providers on homecare.co.uk, thanks to the kind recommendations from our clients and their families.

The award was presented at the GoodOaks Annual Conference in Bournemouth, where Sussex South was also honoured as Runner-Up for the Rising Star Office Award. This accolade reflects our growing impact and deep commitment to community support.

GoodOaks multi award winning Care

The team’s dedication goes far beyond day-to-day care. Through initiatives like Mo’s Memory Café, which supports those affected by dementia, and our ambitious Go-Ro Challenge—rowing 17,500,000 metres from Worthing to the Wicking Dementia Research and Education Centre in Tasmania—we’re raising £20,000 for St Barnabas Hospice and Dementia UK.

Rebecca Drew and Charles Wilkinsons Directors of GoodOaks Sussex South said “we couldn’t be prouder of Jac and the entire Sussex South team for their compassion, drive, and meaningful impact on the community”

For more information about our services or to get involved, please call our freephone number: 0800 799 9979