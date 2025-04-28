Exciting news: The Crumbles Food and Craft Market returns to Eastbourne!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are back for our second market! , the beloved Crumbles Food and Craft Market is making its triumphant appearance for our monthly market this week, much to the delight of local residents and visitors. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and eclectic mix of stallholders, the market promises to be even more exciting and diverse than ever before.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are back for our second market! , the beloved Crumbles Food and Craft Market is making its triumphant appearance for our monthly market this week, much to the delight of local residents and visitors. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and eclectic mix of stallholders, the market promises to be even more exciting and diverse than ever before.

Taking place at the amazing Sovereign Harbour Community Centre, the market will open its doors to the public starting open 10am until 1pm . With an expanded line-up of artisans, Crafts, and foodie delights, the market is set to provide a feast for the senses, celebrating the rich tapestry of our community's local talent and culinary delights.

A Feast for the Senses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our amazing market Cafe is back !!

This months the Crumbles Food and Craft Market features over 50 stallholders, offering a wide array of products ranging from gourmet foods to handcrafted goods. Visitors can indulge in an assortment of culinary delights.

In addition to the mouth-watering food options, market-goers can explore a variety of hand-made crafts. From unique jewellery and home décor to personalized gifts and fashion, there’s something for everyone. The market provides an excellent opportunity to support local artisans and discover one-of-a-kind treasures.

Join Us!

Whether you’re returning to our market or a first-time visitor, the Crumbles Food and Craft Market offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture and support the community. With its diverse offerings and welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to spend a day with family and friends.

Exciting News: The Crumbles Food and Craft Market Returns! The Crumbles Food and Craft Market Returns This Week! Eastbourne, East Sussex — 2nd May – We are back for our second market! , the beloved Crumbles Food and Craft Market is making its triumphant appearance for our monthly market this week, much to the delight of local residents and visitors. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and eclectic mix of stallholders, the market promises to be even more exciting and diverse than ever before.

Mark your calendars and join us at Sovereign Harbour Community Centre. The market will be open from 10am to 1pm. Admission is free, and all are welcome!

Come and experience the magic of the Crumbles Food and Craft Market — where community, creativity, and culinary excellence come together!