Exciting summer holiday activities await young people in Hailsham

Hailsham Youth Service is set to bring a summer of fun, creativity and adventure to young people across the town, with an exciting programme of activities running from late July through to September.

Organised by Hailsham Town Council's youth service team, the summer schedule offers a dynamic mix of indoor and outdoor events designed to keep young people active, engaged and inspired throughout the school holidays.

Kicking off the fun, the Station Youth Centre on Western Road will host a Pizza Night on Friday 25 July, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Attendees can enjoy hot pizza, karaoke, games, pool, air hockey and more in a friendly, relaxed setting.

One of the main highlights this summer is Summer Breakout '25, a four-day event packed with challenges, creativity and social interaction - tailored specifically for young people in school years 6 to 11. Taking place on August 11, 12, 14 and 15 (2pm to 8pm each day), the programme includes:

Hailsham Youth Service summer 2025 activities promotion

-Social Action Projects: Make a positive impact in the community

-Graffiti Workshop: Explore street art with hands-on spray can techniques

-High Ropes Course: Conquer treetop challenges and boost confidence

-Sports and Games: Get active, try new sports and enjoy team games with friends

Meals will be provided and the full four-day experience is just £50 per person, with multi-child discounts available. Spaces are limited, so early booking is strongly recommended.

To reserve a spot or learn more, visit the Hailsham Youth Service SumUp page or email [email protected].

Session times for the Monday Youth Hub, Hellingly Youth Hub, On Track Hailsham, Network @The Underground and others will vary during the summer break and people are encouraged to regularly check on on Hailsham Youth Service's social media pages for information and updates.

Friday Night Project activities will resume in September.

"Every year, we see incredible enthusiasm from young people for our summer activities," said Joel Cottingham, Deputy Youth Service Manager. "This summer, we're offering something for everyone - fun, challenging and creative experiences that bring people together."

"Our aim is to provide opportunities that not only entertain but also empower young people, helping them build confidence, develop new skills and connect with others in a positive and supportive environment."

"Whether it's through teamwork on a project, pushing themselves on a high ropes course or simply enjoying a pizza night with friends, we want every young person who joins us to walk away with great memories and a stronger sense of community."