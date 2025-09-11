Exciting update for Peppa Pig Character Day!

We can’t wait to welcome families to Sharnfold Farm for our Peppa Pig Character Day on Sunday 21st September.

While George won’t be joining us this time, we’re thrilled to announce something extra special – for the very first time at Sharnfold, Peppa will be joined by Mummy Pig and Baby Evie! 💕

This exclusive appearance makes the day even more magical, giving little ones the chance to meet Peppa and her family in a unique way.

Meet Peppa, Mummy & Evie Pig

Alongside the meet & greets, there’ll be plenty of farm fun to enjoy – from exploring the farm trail to visiting our animals and café.

Tickets are selling fast – don’t miss out on this unforgettable day! Book here:- https://bit.ly/3HalU2i