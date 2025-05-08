Exciting upgrade for Pelham Beach Playground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular Pelham Beach Playground will close on Monday, 12 May, for two months while the work takes place. It is due to re re-open on Saturday, 12 July in time for the summer break.

Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust (FCT) appointed Eibe Play Ltd in January 2025 to undertake the design, supply, and installation of new play equipment at the existing Pelham Beach Children’s Playground site, to replace some of the items that require upgrading. The £180,000 upgrade scheme will include new fun modern play features and accessible equipment to enhance the playground’s inclusivity and accessibility offering, ensuring that it is welcoming and enjoyable for children of all abilities.

Following public consultation on the proposed designs earlier this year, designs have now been finalised and the upgrade will be underway from Monday, 12 May.

Cllr Tony Collins, Chair of the Charity Committee, said: "I am excited that the upgrade will soon be underway on this much loved and well used playground and look forward to seeing the new and upgraded equipment being enjoyed in time for the Summer break”.

Pelham Beach Playground

During the closure of the playground, there will be restricted access along the pedestrian path between the playground’s west entrance and the Pelham Place car park, with a closure in place on weekdays, but the path will remain open at weekends. There will also be several car parking spaces at the Pelham Place car park unavailable during the construction period. These will be blocked off by the contractor and marked clearly with signs.

If you use the path regularly, it might be good to plan alternative routes during the weekdays.

For the latest information please visit Foreshore Trust Pelham Playground Renewal Scheme

Notes:

The report presented to the Charity Committee in September 2023 highlights the reasons the renewal scheme is needed and can be found here: HBC Report

Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust (FCT is funded from car parking charges on Rock-a-Nore and Pelham car parks together with rental income from enterprises on Foreshore Trust land.