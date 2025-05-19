Exclusive new development launches in Southbourne

Orchard Mews in Southbourne is a new development with a difference. Walcote Homes is creating a choice of carefully designed two, three and four-bedroom homes - including two bungalows - for buyers looking for exclusivity and premium living. The first homes have just been released for sale through Henry Adams New Homes, and are expected to be ready to move into this summer.

The collection of just nine private homes enjoys a cul-de-sac setting within the newly built Priors Orchard scheme. Each home at Orchard Mews will be finished to a high specification, with carpets and flooring included as standard. Along with a high specification of fixtures & fittings, these homes offer comfort and style from day one.

While the homes at Orchard Mews are due for completion in summer, interested buyers don’t need to wait. Appointments to visit the site and view the first release of homes during their construction can be made through Henry Adams New Homes at 01243 521833.

Taylor Mansfield, Assistant New Homes Manager at Henry Adams, said: ”We’re really excited to bring Orchard Mews to the market. With just nine homes available, each one finished to an exceptional standard, this is a great chance for buyers to secure a very special new home in a popular village setting. Early interest is already strong, particularly with people looking for a more private, high-quality environment and although it falls under a Nutbourne postcode, this area is very much part of the Southbourne community.”

Orchard Mews is already attracting attention, especially as it includes a mix of three-bedroom homes and bungalows to suit both families and downsizers.

Prices start from £355,000 for a two-bedroom house with two bathrooms, three-bedroom detached homes are from £545,000 and a substantial four-bedroom detached house is now released at £700,000. The first of just two large, two-bedroom detached bungalows with square bay windows and double-opening french doors to the garden from both the living room and kitchen/dining room, is now available at £625,000.

For further information or to arrange your accompanied site visit, contact Henry Adams New Homes on 01243 521833. More details are also available online at Simply New Homes.