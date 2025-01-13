Exhibition offers designs for the future of West St Leonards

By Bryan Fisher
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 14:00 BST
Three community groups have come together to host an exhibition exploring the future development of West St Leonards, around the West Marina area.

SOBS (Save Our Bathing Site), West St Leonards Community Team & Hastings Urban Design Group are hoping that local businesses and residents will come along, view the conceptual and detailed designs and will offer their suggestions on an interactive board.

The focus is upon the Old Bathing Pool site on Seaside Road, but includes other options for development nearby. The idea is to stimulate interest in the area's future development, as well as gain valuable input from the community too.

The organisers really hope local residents and business owners will come in, view the various designs, and then record their own thoughts and desires!

A council sign that has been modified to show 'No Housing'A council sign that has been modified to show 'No Housing'
When: Saturday, January 25

Where: West St Leonards Community Centre, Bexhill Rd

Time: 10am to 4pm

