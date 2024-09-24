Exhibitions by DIVERSECrawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

By Marilyn Mansfield-Clark DL Crawley’s diversity is celebrated annually at Crawley Museum by two exhibitions: 1) OCTOBER’S BLACK HISTORY MONTH 2) NOVEMBER’S DIVERSE MUSEUM EXHIBITION

We share the temporary exhibition space with CRAWLEY CAMPAIGN AGAINST RACISM as well as CRAWLEY INTERFAITH NETWORK.

In 2024, the Black History Month themes are:

A) BLACK HEROES

Members of the community enjoying last years Diverse Crawley exhibition.

B) BLACK LIVES MATTER TOO

C) WINDRUSH GENERATION

Crawley community members have been asked, since July, to identify their favourite “Black Hero” and to also give the reason why they have chosen that individual.

We have received quite a few suggestions and the responses will be incorporated in our October exhibition as well as sharing these on our social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

The launch for the October exhibition is on Saturday 5th October at Crawley Museum from 1pm to 4pm, where African and Caribbean cultures will be celebrated in song, music, dance and Storytelling (mainly by ZIMBAREMABWE MBIRA VIBES), and food tasting.

African and Caribbean Health issues will also be highlighted.The theme for November’s Diverse Museum Exhibition is “DIVERSE LANGUAGES”. There are over 90 languages spoken by Crawley students, according to Google.

Our Exhibition Boards will focus on the input from DIVERSECrawley's committee members in the following languages:

Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Shona, Ndebele, Zulu, Xhosa, Afrikaans, Barbadian/ Caribbean, English, Sussex Dialect, Ukraine, Arabic and Urdu

At the 9th November Museum Exhibition Launch there will be songs, poems and stories in different languages as well as World Music by ENSEMBLE REZA.

We will also have performances from the Indian, Tamil, Ukraine and Malalayee communities and diverse cakes tasting including Jamaican, Battenberg, Pakistan and lots more.