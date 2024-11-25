Exhibitor callout for 2025 Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair

Businesses and organisations are encouraged to register by December 20 for the Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair which returns to the iconic De La Warr Pavilion on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Designed to meet the recruitment needs and support the growth ambitions of businesses and organisations across the region, the popular annual event welcomed a record breaking 700 visitors in 2024.

Exhibitor feedback included ‘Always really well organised, advertised and attended’, ‘Great event as always’ and ‘Another year, another excellent event’. All exhibitors who provided feedback found the fair of value and all rated the event, venue, event organisation and quantity of interactions positively.

Kieran Mullan MP said: "As the new MP for Bexhill and Battle, I’m delighted to be closely involved in organising the Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair and to continue the great work done by my predecessor, Huw Merriman, who was instrumental in setting up this highly successful annual event with local stakeholders.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses and organisations to talk direct to people actively looking for entry level jobs, new jobs, career change opportunities, back to work support and courses.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming new and previous exhibitors and would particularly welcome more opportunities in tourism, hospitality, STEM, the creative industries, green economy and land-based industries at the 2025 event.’

Stewart Drew, Director & CEO, DLWP said: ‘We’re delighted to be hosting the jobs fair once again. I think what makes the fair special is large and small businesses, public sector organisations, colleges and community groups all coming together at this fantastically welcoming and vibrant event.

"This creates a really interesting dynamic where visitors can discover opportunities they might not have considered and exhibitors can make valuable connections with job seekers, with the wider community and with each other."

As a community run event, the fair is free to exhibit at but exhibitors are selected on criteria including live opportunities available. The fair is always over-subscribed so exhibitors are encouraged to register early.

The deadline for registering to exhibit at the 2025 fair is Friday, December 20. Register at dlwp.com/jobsfair