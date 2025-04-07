Exhibitors excel at the Sutton Spring Show

In the afternoon the warmth and the sunshine encouraged visitors to arrive much earlier than usual to take advantage of all the delicious homemade cakes and tea in the village hall garden and after prizegiving we had the most successful raffle.
The Special Awards went to:
Roman Pavement Cup, for best exhibit grown in a container; Nicky Young
The Martin Armstrong Cup, for the best horticultural exhibit; Sean Cemm
The Macpherson Memorial Cup, for the most points in the horticultural classes; Toni Green
Winner of 'Smell & Vote'; Toni Green
The Parry Spring Trophy, for best exhibit in floral art; Anne Collis
The Dudman Cup, for the most points in floral art classes; Anne Collis
The Rudd-Jones Tankard, for the best exhibit in photography; Trevor Senatore
W.I. Cup; for the most points in the photography classes; Beatrice Tetlow
The Nevitt Cup, for the best exhibit in the handicraft classes; Janet Hubbard
The Dundas Salver, for the best painting or drawing; Annette Harrison
The Spring Baker's Cup, for the best exhibit in the cookery classes; Janet Shepherd
Wooden Spoon, for the winner of the junior cookery classes; Florence Tetlow
Wooden Spoon, for the winner of the intermediate cookery classes; Herbert Tetlow
Priscilla Burfield Cup, for the best junior exhibit; Florence Tetlow
The Winter Cup, for the best intermediate exhibit; Herbert Tetlow