Exhibitors excel at the Sutton Spring Show

Sutton had a wonderful day for their village show on Sunday 6th April. With the unusually dry sunny days leading up to the Show the exhibitors were able to excel themselves with the horticultural entries which were of a very high standard and entry numbers were high in all the other classes making for a wonderful display for the visitors in the afternoon.

In the afternoon the warmth and the sunshine encouraged visitors to arrive much earlier than usual to take advantage of all the delicious homemade cakes and tea in the village hall garden and after prizegiving we had the most successful raffle.

The Special Awards went to:

Roman Pavement Cup, for best exhibit grown in a container; Nicky Young

The Martin Armstrong Cup, for the best horticultural exhibit; Sean Cemm

The Macpherson Memorial Cup, for the most points in the horticultural classes; Toni Green

Winner of 'Smell & Vote'; Toni Green

The Parry Spring Trophy, for best exhibit in floral art; Anne Collis

The Dudman Cup, for the most points in floral art classes; Anne Collis

The Rudd-Jones Tankard, for the best exhibit in photography; Trevor Senatore

W.I. Cup; for the most points in the photography classes; Beatrice Tetlow

The Nevitt Cup, for the best exhibit in the handicraft classes; Janet Hubbard

The Dundas Salver, for the best painting or drawing; Annette Harrison

The Spring Baker's Cup, for the best exhibit in the cookery classes; Janet Shepherd

Wooden Spoon, for the winner of the junior cookery classes; Florence Tetlow

Wooden Spoon, for the winner of the intermediate cookery classes; Herbert Tetlow

Priscilla Burfield Cup, for the best junior exhibit; Florence Tetlow

The Winter Cup, for the best intermediate exhibit; Herbert Tetlow

Janet Shepherd with winning entry for the Spring Baker's Cup

Duncan McNicol - judge for the photography classes

Janet Hubbard, winner of The Nevitt Cup for best exhibit in handicraft

Luci and James Patrick with Anthea Pratt enjoying the show in the afternoon

