Expanding 'Help at Home' in Worthing adds a little extra help

Guild Care’s Home Care team is expanding its Help at Home service, designed to support older people in Worthing with everyday tasks and companionship. As part of the wider domiciliary care provision from Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care’s Help at Home team offer peace of mind with support tailored to individual needs. Services vary from accompanying visits to medical or social appointments, to preparing meals or simply a chat over a cup of tea.

There’s also the reassurance that should additional personal care be needed in the future, transferring to Guild Care’s Home Care service is simple and straightforward for an extra level of care assistance.

Chris, a retired vicar, enjoys weekly companionship visits which have had positive impact on his life.

“I was always impressed by how Guild Care operated and decided to enquire about occasional care. I was so enthused that I asked if they could provide companionship, and that’s how it all began – for the last two years, they’ve visited every week,” he said.

Chris looks forward to his weekly visits from Guild Care's Help at Home team, saying "I like every aspect of my visits. Having someone there means I can go for a walk, enjoy the sunshine or rain."

“I like every aspect of the visits. I’ve always enjoyed life, and I’m not going to stop now. We talk, and they usually ask me about my crazy life,” he added with a smile.

Whether it’s help with shopping, washing, tidying, or relaxing with some friendly company, the Help at Home service is flexible to make life that little bit easier.

Guild Care’s Home Care service is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and is committed to providing care that’s tailored to the individual to help older people and vulnerable adults maintain their independence in the comfort of their own homes. Areas covered now include Worthing and the surround areas, from Findon and High Salvington to East Preston and across to Southwick.

To find out more about Guild Care’s range of Home Care services including Help at Home, call their friendly team on 01903 528637 or visit www.guildcare.org/home-care.