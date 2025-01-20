Experience the best of Chichester and Bognor Regis with travel savings on the bus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach is thrilled to announce great savings on travel across Chichester and Bognor Regis with bundles of DayRider tickets. Customers can save 20% on travel when they buy Flexi 5 tickets on the Stagecoach bus app! Flexi 5 are bundles of DayRider tickets that provide unlimited daytime travel within a chosen region, making it the perfect way to explore everything the Chichester and Bognor Regis has to offer. Once the Flexi 5 ticket is downloaded, Stagecoach customers have up to 12 months to use them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're planning a scenic walk, a fun family outing, or a shopping trip, the Flexi 5 ticket offers flexibility and convenience for all your travel needs.

· Chichester City Zone Flexi 5: £18 (£3.60 per day)

· Bognor Regis Flexi 5: £20 (£4 per day)

Stagecoach Bus

To help you make the most of this fantastic ticket, here are some top destinations easily accessible within the Chichester and Bognor Regis bus network:

Chichester Cathedral: Any Chichester service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weald & Downland Living Museum (Exclusive Offer: 50% off entry): Accessible via Bus 60 to Midhurst

Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve: Served by Service 51 to Selsey West Sands

Don’t miss out— download your Flexi 5 bundle from the Stagecoach Bus App and start exploring!

Visit: stagecoachbus.com/regionaltickets/south/chichester-and-bognor-regis/flexibletickets for more details.