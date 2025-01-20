Experience the best of Chichester and Bognor Regis with travel savings on the bus
Whether you're planning a scenic walk, a fun family outing, or a shopping trip, the Flexi 5 ticket offers flexibility and convenience for all your travel needs.
· Chichester City Zone Flexi 5: £18 (£3.60 per day)
· Bognor Regis Flexi 5: £20 (£4 per day)
To help you make the most of this fantastic ticket, here are some top destinations easily accessible within the Chichester and Bognor Regis bus network:
Chichester Cathedral: Any Chichester service
Weald & Downland Living Museum (Exclusive Offer: 50% off entry): Accessible via Bus 60 to Midhurst
Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve: Served by Service 51 to Selsey West Sands
Don’t miss out— download your Flexi 5 bundle from the Stagecoach Bus App and start exploring!
Visit: stagecoachbus.com/regionaltickets/south/chichester-and-bognor-regis/flexibletickets for more details.