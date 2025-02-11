Experience the golden age of gaming at The Novium Museum this February half-term!

This February half term visitors to The Novium Museum in Chichester can experience the thrill of 1980s arcade culture with a special pop-up retro arcade running 14 – 22 February as part of the museum’s popular ‘I Grew Up 80s’ exhibition.

Featuring 12 classic arcade machines supplied by Game Over, including Pac-Man, Asteroids, Space Invaders, Centipede, Rampage, and Galaga, this nostalgic experience will transport visitors straight back to the golden age of gaming.

The arcade is included at no additional cost with ‘I Grew Up 80s’ exhibition entry, making it the perfect family-friendly activity for both seasoned gamers and younger visitors eager to experience the excitement of 1980s arcade culture.

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, said: “We are thrilled to be offering this fantastic pop-up arcade as part of our ‘I Grew Up 80s’ exhibition during February half-term. The 1980s was a defining decade for pop culture, and gaming played a huge role in that. Whether you’re reliving childhood memories or discovering the classics for the first time, this event is a wonderful opportunity to experience the fun and creativity of the era.”

Enjoying retro video games

To allow even more people to enjoy the exhibition and arcade, The Novium Museum will be staying open late on Friday 21 February. Visitors are invited to drop in with friends after work to explore ‘I Grew Up 80s’ and enjoy the retro gaming experience.

‘I Grew Up 80s’ offers a colourful trip down memory lane, capturing what childhood was like in the decade of cassette tapes, Rubik’s Cubes, leg warmers, and shell suits. With more than 200 nostalgic objects on display, from toys such as Care Bears, My Little Pony, and Transformers to iconic album covers featuring Queen, George Michael, Phil Collins, and Kate Bush, the exhibition celebrates the vibrancy and innovation of the 1980s.

The exhibition also includes interactive elements, allowing children to explore what childhood looked like for their parents through 80s dress-up, trivia, games, and hands-on activities.

This event is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Tickets to ‘I Grew Up 80s’ cost £5 for adults, £3 for children or £14 for a family of up to five (maximum 2 adults). All arcade games are free to play with a valid exhibition entry wristband.

Booking in advance is recommended.

For more information and to book, visit: thenovium.org/1980s