Experience the magic of summer at Borde Hill Garden

As the summer holidays approach, Borde Hill, the 383 acre West Sussex heritage Garden and Parkland, has unveiled an exciting array of events and activities taking place across the summer months.

The varied programme has been tailored to both individuals and families looking to immerse themselves in the glory of the English summer, including three evenings of open air opera, live music in the Garden and roarsome dinosaur and dragon-themed activities for children.

OPEN AIR OPERA (July 19 and 20, 7.30pm-10.30pm and 21st July, 7.30pm-10pm)

This month, Opera Brava, Britain’s leading outdoor touring company, will showcase Carmen by Bizet and Tosca by Puccini, as well as a family-friendly production, The Magic of Opera. Each open-air performance will be set against the striking Elizabethan House, an enchanting backdrop for the electrifying operatic dramas.

Jay Robin's Rose Garden at Borde Hill.

The Magic of Opera promises to be a delightful family-friendly introduction to the world of opera, featuring a captivating blend of beloved classics from the likes of Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and Rossini, as well as beloved tunes from Bernstein’s West Side Story and a medley of Gilbert & Sullivan favourites. Guests are invited to bring a picnic and to dress warmly, as performances continue whatever the weather. (Advance booking required. Adult £40, Couple £70, Child £12).

MUSIC IN THE GARDEN (July 28, August 11 and 25, 1pm-3pm)

Borde Hill will host a number of Music in the Garden events on select Sundays throughout summer, providing an uplifting way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Guests are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy and unwind with family and friends to a variety of acts, from jazz, swing and brass music, set against the beautiful backdrop of the Azalea Ring.

The Gardener’s Retreat Cafe and Ginkgo Coffee Shop will be open throughout the afternoon, and dogs are very welcome. (Suitable for families.)

Open Air Opera at Borde Hill - Carmen.

OUTDOOR CHILDREN’S THEATRE (August 23, 5.30pm-7.30pm)

Immersion Theatre will be putting on a production of Peter Pan on the 23rd August, where families can delight in the magical tale of Peter Pan’s journey in Neverland with Wendy and the Darling children in tow.

The outdoor musical performance is hilariously entertaining, complete with audience interaction as well as the opportunity to meet the actors after the show.

Picnics are welcome and refreshments will be available throughout the performance. (Advanced booking required. Suitable for children 4 and above. Tickets: Adults: £15, Children 3-16: £12, Family [2 Adults + 2 Children]: £48. Tickets include entry to the Garden and Adventure Playground from 3.00pm.)

Kids Summer Activities at Borde Hill.

KIDS SUMMER HOLIDAY TRAIL & ACTIVITIES – DINOSAURS & DRAGONS (July 20 - September 8, 10am-5pm).

Every summer Borde Hill creates a Kids Summer Trail for youngsters to explore the beautiful woodland and in 2024, children can let their imaginations run wild on Dexter the Dragon’s Story Trail, taking place every day from July 20 to September 8.

If that isn’t adventurous enough, the summer holidays are packed with thrilling dinosaur and dragon-themed activities taking place on selected days. Experience the roar of Dino Day on Saturday 3rd August with two exhilarating shows, "Dinotastic Dinosaurs" and "Meet a T-Rex!"

On Thursday, July 25, children aged 7 and above can dive into the magic of stop-motion animation to create their own Dinosaur film, while younger children, can sculpt their favourite dinosaur or dragon from clay on Tuesday, July 30.

On Friday, July 26 children can contribute to The Big Dragon Sculpture which will remain on display throughout the summer holidays. Other activities include Dino & Dragon Drawing workshops with Horrible Science illustrator Tony De Saulles on Wednesday, August 7, and engaging Fossil Detective workshops on Tuesday, August 20 and much more. (The trail takes place in the woodland and takes approximately 40 minutes to complete. £4 per trail, plus Garden admission to include a prize. Suitable for children aged 3 to 8 years old. Free to Members. Activities on selected days: advance booking required, and additional charges apply. Full details: Dinosaurs & Dragons – Summer Trail and Activities - Borde Hill)

LUMOS LIVE – SUNSET BY CANDLELIGHT (August 31, 7.15pm- 9pm)

Lumos Live presents Sunset by Candlelight an immersive outdoor concert by candlelight, where a string trio perform magical adaptions of works by Coldplay and The Beatles. Taking place on Borde Hill’s stunning South Lawn where the historic Elizabethan House serves as a majestic backdrop, the performance will be illuminated by the soft glow of over 3,000 candles. Tickets: from £15 at Lumos Live

Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 1XP