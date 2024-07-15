Experience the South Downs in a new way this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new film trail is being launched this summer, telling the intimate stories of local heroes and their connection to the South Downs National Park.

Ten “viewing posts” have been installed along the 100-mile South Downs Way from Winchester to Eastbourne, each linked to a thought-provoking film that celebrates a person who makes a difference in the South Downs. It comes as National Parks in the UK celebrate their 75th birthday this year.

The trail, called “Your National Park”, includes the stories of a forester, a ranger, a teacher, an artist, a butterfly conservationist, and many more. The trail takes in popular beauty spots in the National Park, such as Old Winchester Hill, Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Truleigh Hill and Seven Sisters.

The new trail, which has its own map, will be officially launched on Saturday, July 27 at a free family fun afternoon at One Garden Brighton, in Stanmer Park.

The South Downs Way at Truleigh Hill.

As well as previewing the films, visitors will be able to take part in fun activities, including a bioblitz to discover bugs and critters from the South Downs, a guided woodland walk, pond-dipping, arts and crafts, orchard tours and take part in a nature-based wellbeing session.

Davinder Dhillon, OBE, who stars in one of the films, will also be delivering a talk about the journey of the Hindu and Sikh soldiers from the First World War, for whom the Chattri Memorial, near Brighton, was built.

Andy Gattiker, who leads access in the National Park, said: “Humans have been walking the South Downs Way for over 5,000 years, so people have had a personal connection with this amazing landscape for millennia.

“This new trail adds a new fun element to walking, cycling, horse-riding or running the South Downs Way, which of course many people take on in sections, while others take on the entire 100 miles in one go. To watch the different films, walkers simply scan the QR code on the post that then links to the film on their mobile or tablet.

Brighton Ranger Paul Gorringe, who features in the trail.

“The question at the heart of these lovely films is ‘What makes the South Downs National Park yours?’ People often have different reasons why they enjoy the South Downs and want to care for it and it’s great to be able to celebrate that diversity.

“We hope the stories of all these local champions inspire people to discover more about the National Park’s amazing landscape, biodiversity and history and hopefully do their bit to help protect it for future generations to enjoy.”

Davinder Dhillon, from the Chattri Memorial Group, said: “Being close to nature shows us that we’re all connected in one way or another. We want everyone to see that the South Downs National Park is for them. Whatever our background, race or religion, this is our space – our sanctuary.”

Mandy Molyneux, Director of Havant-based arts charity Artscape, which runs crafts workshops in the National Park, said: “When I started visiting spots like Butser Hill, I felt I came alive in these places. They were a source of calm and stillness.

“It struck me as so important to help take people who’re feeling isolated away from their four walls and out into nature.”

Paul Gorringe, Brighton & Hove City Parks Ranger, said: “It’s here I learned how to get people volunteering and feeling a sense of ownership. How can you not love a place like the South Downs, especially one so connected to the city and the sea?”

For the full programme of the event at One Garden Brighton, download the trail map and to learn more about the films visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/your-national-park/