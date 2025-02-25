Explore Cowdray’s walled garden at the Wedding Open Day in April

By Matilda Reid
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 11:06 BST

Visiting the Walled Garden Wedding Open Day at Cowdray on Sunday 6th April offers couples and their friends and families a fantastic opportunity to explore this stunning and historic venue as well as to meet an array of recommended suppliers.

The Open Day, which takes place between 11am and 3pm, is the perfect chance to talk to the experienced Cowdray events team, meet a diverse range of suppliers and see the venue firsthand enabling you to explore how the space can be personalised and transformed to suit your wedding style.

A hidden gem, The Walled Garden is a countryside wedding venue nestled amongst the grounds of the beautiful Cowdray Estate. With its picturesque gardens, two atmospheric entertaining rooms, a lovely dressing room and an indoor and outdoor licensed ceremony area, The Walled Garden provides an ideal space for your dream day.

Enjoy complimentary canapés and refreshments as you meet a selection of trusted suppliers including florists, photographers, hairdressers, musicians and venue stylists as well as our in-house catering team The Yellow Kitchen.

Please visit the Cowdray website to book your complimentary tickets. Everyone is welcome.

cowdray.co.uk/events/the-walled-garden-wedding-open-day-4/

