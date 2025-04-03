Explore the wonder of the seas at South Heighton Village Hall
The Living Coast Undersea Experience 2025
Don’t miss your chance to explore the wonders of our local seas in The Living Coast Undersea Experience. Join us at South Heighton Village Hall on Tuesday 15th April from 11am to 4pm.
Dive into a stunning Beachy Head West Marine Conservation Zone through virtual reality, and encounter fascinating marine life from seahorses to rays, and jellyfish. This interactive experience is perfect for ages 5 and up - a fun adventure for families, kids, young and adults alike!
Tickets are £10 for 4 people or £5 for 2 people on Eventbrite.