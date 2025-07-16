Explore two exciting new fun family trails at Raystede this summer

Calling all animal lovers! Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare is pleased to announce its popular free Family Learning Days will be returning throughout the school summer holidays.

Starting on Wednesday 23 July and then on every Wednesday and Thursday until 28 August, visitors can explore the site while learning more about the animals that Raystede cares for through two exciting new trails.

In late July and early August, learn more about rabbits by following the Happy Hopper trail to discover some fun facts about these inquisitive creatures and how to care for them, including how to tell if a rabbit is happy and what helps rabbits to feel safe.

Young ones will be able to take a break in the craft room and make their favourite animal to take home with them and some animal activities will be taking place in the yurt garden.

Then from Wednesday 13 August in the second of the two summer trails, visitors can follow the story of Koda the dog on his journey from arriving at the rescue centre to finding his forever home. Plus, there will be the chance to design some rehoming posters for our animals in the craft room as well as daily animal talks at 11am and 2.30pm.

Gemma Price, Head of Prevention and Education at Raystede said: “Our free learning days offer families an enjoyable opportunity to learn more about the welfare needs of the animals we care for.

“We see education about responsible pet ownership as absolutely crucial, especially at a time when the number of animals we are asked to take in continues to rise. Our education and learning events are just one of the ways we help advise people on how best to look after the pets they may already have at home.”

Family Learning Day visitors will also be able to claim a 10% discount in the on-site café when they spend £10 or more. The café is the perfect spot to enjoy a selection of hot and cold food, drinks, snacks and tasty homemade cakes.

Raystede’s Family Learning Days are free, but online booking is essential to avoid disappointment as these events are very popular. To book a place visit - https://www.raystede.org/family-learning-days/