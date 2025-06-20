Expression of interest for the Horam Hub, Cuckoo Trail
Horam is an ideal location along the Cuckoo Trail to have a ‘hub’ or meeting place. It is a large piece of land that offers the opportunity to meet friends and family, take a break after a long walk or cycle, and stroll around the remnants of the old Horam train station. The site can be accessed from the Cuckoo Trail or the High Street.
We will be constructing a new kiosk building that will be located by the old station platform. The proposed design, materials and general character provide a nod to the railway heritage of the site. We are planning to have all works completed by the end of September 2025.
Submitting an expression of interest
These are to be made in writing on the attached proforma and submitted to the Corporate Assets Department either by email to: [email protected] or by post to: Assets & FM, Wealden District Council, Council Office, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 2AX by 5pm on the closing date of Friday 18th July 2025.