Extended cottage in Bognor up for auction

A substantial three-bedroom extended cottage with a separate annexe near Bognor Regis is coming up for auction later this month.

Early Cottage in Shripney Road is among 178 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £360,000 to £380,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday September 18.

Early Cottage is located in Shripney, a small settlement between Bognor Regis and Fontwell, offering easy access to the main A259 bypass as well as the A27, making it well placed for travel to larger towns and cities beyond.

HOME UNDER THE HAMMER: Early Cottage in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis.

The property is detached with a full wrap-around garden and a driveway at the front large enough for six vehicles.

it has been extended to over 150 sq m (1,600 sq ft) and now offers three bedrooms with the principal bedroom having an en-suite and a balcony overlooking a large, landscaped garden.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “The property suffered flood damage in November 2023 and has now been completely stripped back to the brickwork on the ground floor. The successful buyer can now decide on their own fit and finish for the ground floor.

“The is also a separate annexe which has a garage with one-bedroom accommodation above and its own kitchen and bathroom.

“The annexe is considered ideal for Airbnb use, a self-contained flat, or even possibly being extended and split to form a separate dwelling, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/159/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18.