Extra Time Hubs get Smart Energy GB advice

By Will Charlton
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:51 BST
Our Extra Time hubs was super busy on Friday with advice on Smart Energy GB, walking football and quizzes.

Every Friday, more than 40 participants come together at the Broadfield Stadium to play games, take part in seated exercises with Nuffield Health and catch up with friends.

Last week, participants were able to access advice on Smart Energy via booklets and online resources. Each week, our community coaches will ensure that laptops are available for our participants to use and get help with IT skills from Foundation staff.

The Foundation’s Extra Time Hubs volunteer, Derek, also delivered an amazing quiz to test our participants general knowledge with the winner taking home a prize!

Despite the hot conditions last Friday, that didn’t stop our amazing group of walking football players from getting out onto the ball court. As always, the group are split into two teams following a warmup led by our Community Development Manager, Matt Calver.

From the first whistle the games are always packed with action with players improving every week and numbers ever increasing.

With the Foundation tackling loneliness and isolation since the Extra Time Hubs started, five years ago, the weekly session at the Broadfield Stadium has continued to develop and expand.

Being supportive of the local community and committed to tackling loneliness and social isolation within the community of Crawley is a key aspect of the Foundation. If you would like more info or would like to get involved, you can find out the programmes timetable weekly via the Crawley Town Community Foundation website.

