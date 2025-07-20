Fabulous Mini Music Festival For residents and family at Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell

Music through the eras was awaiting Residents, their Families, Friends and Staff over the weekend, with amazing Hog Roast, Jacket Potatoes and Ice Cream for all.

On 19th July, Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell, opened its grounds to their wonderful Annual Summer Party, this year themed as a Mini Music Festival. It was touch and go with the weather to begin with, but the rain clouds faded away to give an afternoon of unbroken sunshine; the perfect backdrop for their wonderful annual summer party.

Starting the festival indoors, musical entertainment was provided by Annaliesa Eva, who sang a range of songs from the 1940s, a super decade for jazz and blues.

With blue skies appearing, everyone moved outside and enjoyed The Ace Tones, whose renditions of acoustic rock ‘n roll, reminded residents of the fun of the 1950s; wonderful songs that had people on their feet and jigging in their seats.

Chef Chris in full swing preparing the feast.

At that point there was no stopping them, the bar was opened, the music was playing and Head Chef Chris and his amazing kitchen team wheeled out the hog roast picnic, a range of beautiful salads, and a selection of traditional ice cream for dessert.

After the Ace Tones, the audience were taken off to the 1960s and 1970s with the next group, The Headlines, a band who didn’t hold back with hits of the decades and tunes that the audience know so well, and love to remember.

The afternoon flew by for everyone, a true sign of a really good party!