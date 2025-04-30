Fair for All Families schools campaign makes progress in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some great news this week - Grovelands Community Primary School has been celebrated by the new Hailsham based campaigns group Local Change, for being the first ever school to join the Fair for All Families school charter. The charter exists in order to ensure that schools are supporting families from all income brackets, particularly those who are struggling financially.

“Some schools in Hailsham already support families by operating a second-hand uniform swap shop and ways for children from all income backgrounds to be able to attend school trips” says Andi Jaffay, Community Engagement & Campaigns Lead at Hailsham Foodbank and Local Change. “The Fair for All Families charter has been designed to guide schools who don’t yet have provision to support every family in their school community, especially low income families".

Local Change member Wendy Turner accompanied Andi last week, to hand the Fair for All Families certificate to Jon Goulding, Executive Headteacher at Grovelands, and some of the children at the school. “It was a pleasure to attend Grovelands School this week to see them awarded to be the first school to join the Fair for All Families charter. As a Kinship carer bringing up my grandchildren, I know the value that second hand uniform swap initiatives bring, not just saving money on school uniforms but also from an ethical perspective, preventing outgrown uniform being discarded unnecessarily. Well done Mr Goulding and staff”.

In a social media survey run by Local Change recently, 51% of respondents said that the cost of school uniform was the biggest issue affecting their family finances. 4.3 million children in the UK – that’s 9 pupils in every class of 30 – are growing up in poverty. In Sussex Weald, there are around 4,500 children in poverty. That’s 25% of children in this constituency. 71% of children living in poverty are growing up in working households. Children in larger families are disproportionately affected - 42% of children with two or more siblings are living in poverty.

To find out more about this Hailsham based campaign and get involved, join the group Fair for All Families on Facebook.