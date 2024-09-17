Fairlight Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CHURCH MATTERS This Sunday, September 22, the 11 am service at St Andrew’s will be Morning Praise. The 10.45 am service at Pett Methodist Chapel will be led by Steve Wise.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB Today, September 20, you can enjoy fish and chips, followed by Viennetta ice cream. Entertainment-wise, Jim will see that you’re on the ball with his quiz.

Next Friday, September 27, there’s sausage casserole for lunch, with salted caramel sponge cake to follow. Jim’s doing the entertainment again next week, but it’s eyes down this time for a touch of bingo.

OH, YES IT IS – THE PANTOMIME AUDITION EVENING is tonight, in the village hall starting at 7 pm for the younger members, with adults following a bit later.

The show is the brand new ‘Buttons the pantomime’, written and to be directed by the Chairman of the Panto Group, Ben Burford. Rehearsals traditionally start as soon as the Players’ November production is over, and the production will run at the end of January 2025. If you can’t make it tonight but are desperate to be in it, have a word with Ben, or Jennifer Annetts or a Committee Member.

THEIR GOOSE IS NOT YET COOKED ‘They’ being the Fairlight Players, who are vigorously in rehearsal for November’s showing of ‘A Christmas Carol’.

The point is they can’t cook it yet because they haven’t got it. So, is there any am dram company out there which possesses one, or preferably two, property geese, one in feathers to be seen being collected from the butcher’s, and the other, featherless but clearly beautifully cooked. If you have one or both and could lend, hire, sell it or them or whatever, please contact them at fairlightplayers.org.uk

SPEAKERS CORNER got off to a flying start, says Shirley Gilbert, with a new talk by Ken Brooks on the 200th anniversary of the Hastings Lifeboat. This talk had been requested by the Lifeboat people who gave him lots of pictures and information, and it covered all the lifeboats, most of which were provided by benefactors who had connections with Hastings.

Of course, Ken covered the Fairlight boat. Several lifeboat sheds have been built over the 200 years to fit in with the changing layout of the streets in Hastings. The old boats had to be dragged down to the sea by volunteers and if a shout was at Bexhill the boat had to taken by road to Glyne Gap.

The Cyril and Lilian Bishop lifeboat was used at Dunkirk and had bullet holes in the hull under the water line. Many Royal visitors have been to Hastings and they always included an inspection of the lifeboats. All in all, this was a fabulous local history lesson.

The next meeting of Speakers Corner will be on October 9, featuring Haydon Luke’s talk on the transportation of convicts to Botany Bay (including those from Fairlight and Pett.) The meeting starts at 2.30 pm and visitors will be very welcome for £3 admission.

THE FAMOUS NURSERY JUMBLE SALE RETURNS A much-loved event returns to our calendars and our village hall. The sale is from 10am to 12 noon on Saturday, October 19.

As is their custom, it is £1 for adult admission, but this is also a ticket for the raffle. It’s quite a way off, but put this in your diary now – you won’t want to miss this fabulous event.

Another traditional reason for announcing the sale this early is to enable all the kind folk out there who have quality pre-loved items they have been longing to offer up for a charity, and Fairlight Nursery and Playgroup is an ideal home for those donations.

They may be dropped off at the village hall in the final week before the Saturday date, that is on Monday to Thursday, October 14 to 17. They can’t accept donations on Friday, October 18. Please remember that they are unable to accept any electrical equipment, videos, cds/dvds or underwear.

If anyone would like to join in the fun and be part of the team on the day, they would be delighted and would welcome your call on 07903 194 894. If you have potential donations that are too heavy or bulky for you to transport, you could mention this in a phone call. Perhaps they could help.

PARISH COUNCIL Last Thursday saw an Extraordinary Interim Meeting of the PC, a general introduction to the newly constituted Council.

It appeared quite analogous with the Football Summer transfer ‘window’, where Fairlight have two retained players, two who are re-signing former players and four new faces, and they have appeared on a sort of mini-manifesto of self-introduction with a list of promises.

The six are Michael Raymond Clarke, Lee Andrew Miller, Jean Dominique Pichard, Geoffrey Stewart Smith, Steve Stewart and Sarah Louise Whiteman, who join Stephen Baker and Lyn Cooke. Unfortunately, Michael Clarke was unable to be present due to a commitment made long before he could have thought of standiung for the Council! Complaints about audibility had led to a new ‘V’ formation of their tables, which improved reception somewhat, but not enough, as councillors still insisted on addressing the Chair directly, which is unnecessary.

In fact, the whole brief exercise was an admirable display of the value of the filmed record of the sights and sounds of the meeting, together with its notional sections or chapters to make it easier to follow. If the hardness of your hearing is extreme, you may be even better off with the transcript, replete with every umm and errr.

Lyn Cooke, elected Vice-Chair at the last meeting, took the Chair confidently and smoothly, though not too much business was addressed – this will have to wait until the full meeting next Tuesday, September 24. Carl Maynard, who was Chairman for the opening of the meeting, plus Andrew Mier and Tim Grohne, were no longer interim Councillors after the uncontested election, and were suitably and deservedly thanked.

A NIGHT FOR SUE Sue Greenup is holding a fund-raising two-course dinner event at Bannantynes on Thursday, February 13, 2025. It’s 7pm for 7.30 pm, and tickets are £35 per head.

There will be an auction with great stuff like a cricket bat signed by Ollie Pope.and also a fantastic raffle. The whole night is for Sue, to create a wonderful memory, and to raise invaluable funds for MacMillan Cancer Support and enable the fight against cancer to go on, and to help those like Sue with palliative care.

Tickets are already going quickly, so don’t delay. Make sure of yours by calling 814822 ior 07962 684 636. If you find you are unable to attend, butb would still like to support the charity, that would be most appreciated.

1