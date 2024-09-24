Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fairlight Village Voice

CHURCH MATTERS This Sunday, September 29, the 11 am service will be Holy Communion at St Laurence Church, Guestling, led by the Rev Sandi Wickens. The service at Pett Methodist Chapel will be at 2.30 pm, and will be led by the Rev Philip Wagstaff. This will be a cafe style service with both Holy Communion and a High Tea!

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB Today, September 27, there’s sausage casserole for lunch, with salted caramel sponge cake to follow. Jim’s doing the entertainment again this week, but it’s eyes down this time for a touch of bingo. Next week, on October 4, you’ll be enjoying chicken pie and then rhubarb crumble. It’s the first Friday of the onth, so Robert Pasterfield will be along to give corrective treatment to troublesome NHS hearing aids. Robert’s session is open to all in the village whose NHS aids are playing up, not only Friday Lunch Club members.

THE PANTOMIME AUDITIONS happened on Friday last week and the cast is just about complete. This year there will be loads of children involved, and dancers, too. For several years, the part of Dame has gone to either Steve Hill or Tom Miller, but this time round they will be the broker’s men, while the Dame role goes to Andy Godfrey, who’ll be on stage with his wife, son and daughter. From now on, watch this space as special details will be published here as soon as they become available.

Submitted article

TUESDAY LADIES CLUB and their guests enjoyed their afternoon with the fabulous Tony Hall. This time he was dressed as Poirot and his hilarious talk was a biography of his creator, Agatha Christie. He told the story of her life and ended with Poirot solving the mystery of her disappearance which made perfect sense. Their next meeting, on the October 15, will feature another popular speaker, Ian Everest, whose talk will be ‘A Sussex Farm in the 1950’s’. The meeting starts at 2.15 pm in the village hall and, as always, visitors will be most welcome for £3 admission.

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP Last Wednesday at their September meeting, the Group were treated to a very interesting talk on 'Hops and Hop Picking', given by Pat Argar, who is from a sixth generation hop farming family and she explained life growing up on a hop farm and the different procedures necessary for growing hops. She brought along a large vine of hops for people to smell and feel and two members took home rooted plants to put in their gardens. A brave decision because they apparently grow like weeds but ideal if you want to make your own beer! Amazingly several members of the audience knew Pat or her father through school and/or farming and she was delighted to catch up with old friends.

There will be no Wednesday meeting in October for the Group as they will be holding another exhibition on Saturday, October 12, in conjunction with the FRA. Following on from last year when the focus was on Fairlight Cove, this year will concentrate on early Fairlight under the title

‘Fairlight before Fairlight Cove’. More details will be following.

Don't forget that membership for the remaining months of the year is just £5 so why not take advantage of this half price offer.

FAIRLIGHT ART CLUB EXHIBITION This deservedly extremely popular annual event is with us once again, starting tomorrow, Saturday, September 28, when the cheese and wine evening runs from 6 to 9 pm, with admission on the door costing £6 per head (or £5 in advance, for which time is running very short). If you can’t make it tomorrow, the exhibition will be open on Sunday, September 29 from 10 am to 4 pm, with free admission. From 10.30 am until 3.30 pm tea, coffee and homemade cakes will be available in aid of MacMillan Nurses. If you have never been along, do give it a visit. You will very likely be astonished at the standards on display.

THE FAIRLIGHT NURSERY AND PLAYGROUP JUMBLE SALE will be back in our lives on Saturday, October 19, in the village hall from 10 am to 12 noon. Make that diary note now, but the real reason for this entry is to remind you that, if you have some nice pieces of this and that but have started to be short of space, please turn them into covetable donations. The organisers will be happy to receive useful donations at the village hall on the Monday to Thursday, October 14 to 17 of the week before the Saturday sale. If you would like to give them very practical help in person on pre-sale and sale days, please give them a call on 07903 194 894.

PARISH COUNCIL The ‘new’ Parish Council got itself up and running with an interim extraordinary meeting on Thursday, September 19, at which some business was conducted, but it was mainly in laying the foundation for their first full meeting on Tuesday, September 24 - this week. It was not really surprising when emails came round last week cancelling the meeting due to ‘staff shortages’. The only staff position in which we are short was, until her resignation, held by Pauline Collins, who was Proper Officer (a higher qualified level of the old Parish Clerk) and Responsible Financial Officer. Technically, it is not imperative to have a Proper Officer, as anyone can stand in as Clerk and undertake the basic duties – notices of meetings, minutes and so on – until a person can be appointed permenently. It is, however, impossible to hold a meeting legally without a Responsible Financial Officer and, despite a high proportion of the new Councillors being thoroughly financially competant, RFO’s are not so easy to come by. At present the next meeting will be on the date planned for late October. If and when things change, they will appear here as well as on social media.

STEPPING IN With next Tuesday’s full Council meeting cancelled, we are lucky that Village People, in a notice sent by Paul Wilson-Patterson, tells that they will be presenting an event titled Market Garden Site Matters, encompassing the Residents’ story, Planning Permission and the Surveys. Possibly we shall learn about the multifarious infractions on site over the years, met with a good deal of denial, very little correction, and scarcely administered admonishment, culminating with the Parthian shot of the long-lasting and wholly ghastly border fence, foisted upon us, it appears, in contravention of the agreed plans. This has been formally questioned in accordance with the proper protocol

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS – A CHRISTMAS CAROL Promising to be some of the hottest tickets to be had, those for A Christmas Carol go on sale from Monday, September 30, and will be available 1) via the website at Fairlight Players 2) Through the ticket hotline at 07988 540 757 3) At DISH, the drop-in social hub at the village hall on Mondays, from 10 am to 1 pm. It is confidently anticipated that this production will sell out. The play runs Thursday to Saturday, November 7 to 9.

You have been warned!

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway