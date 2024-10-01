Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fairlight Village Voice

CHURCH MATTERS This Sunday, October 6, the 11 am service at St Andrew’s will be Morning Praise. The service at Pett Methodist Chapel will be at 10.45 am and it will be conducted under local arrangements.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB Today, October 4, you’ll be enjoying chicken pie and then rhubarb crumble. It’s the first Friday of the month, so Robert Pasterfield will be along to give corrective treatment to troublesome NHS hearing aids. Robert’s session is open to all in the village whose NHS aids are playing up, not only Friday Lunch Club members.

Annette was away when this was written, but she’s back now and this column will be up to date next week. Hope you had a good time – you deserve it, Annette!

MORE FOR MACMILLAN At St Peter’s Church, Café Refresh became Café MacMillan last week and the Church’s Val Relfe reports that the 90 minute session raised the admirable sum of £572.40 for the wholly worthwhile cause that is MacMillan Cancer Support.

TUESDAY LADIES CLUB meet on October 15, when they will feature popular speaker, Ian Everest, whose talk will be ‘A Sussex Farm in the 1950’s’. The meeting starts at 2.15 pm in the village hall and, as always, visitors will be most welcome for £3 admission.

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP On Saturday, October 12, the History Group, in conjunction with the Residents Association, will be holding an exhibition in the village hall, with the focus being on ‘Fairlight before Fairlight Cove’. This follows on from last year when a similar exhibition highlighted the growth of Fairlight Cove. As this year ranges from dinosaurs to 1920 there will be so much to see and enjoy, so do go along and give it a look. It starts at 10 am and the FRA will be providing refreshments all day. Everyone is welcome and entrance is free. All funds raised will be donated to the Friday Lunch Club.

A LITTLE BIRD TOLD ME … Bob and Dec’s outrageously popular Christmas Quiz Night will be in the village hall on Saturday, December 21, with doors at 6.45 pm for a 7.30 pm start. There’s the Quiz, a full bar, a raffle and a light supper all for £8 per head. Tickets are only available from [email protected], and are on general sale from tomorrow, Saturday, October 5. As usual, the quiz is not considered suitable for children.

Many will be unaware that, since Bob and Dec’s Quiz series began, local residents have raised more than £10,000 for local and national charities. This year the wish for the organisers is to raise much-needed funds for East Sussex Hearing, an organisation that many in the village have found so helpful and understanding in resolving bouts of silence.

FAIRLIGHT ART CLUB EXHIBITION Public acclaim told just how appreciated this annual event had been last Saturday evening and Sunday morning and afternoon. The cheese and liquid refreshments engendered, as usual, a goodly level of bonhomie, while those present had nothing but praise for the superb artistic talents on display. The colourful exhibits in all sorts of media astound those of us restricted to poorly executed matchstick men.

MARKET GARDEN? WHAT A SIGHT! Village People held a meeting in place of the cancelled PC meeting, and many of their members, who tend to be residents whose lives have been adversely influenced by activities on the Market Garden site, present. Also present were all eight of the current Council, and the Council had paid the hire charge for the hall. Notably, two of those present have had considerable experience at management level in the building world. Anna Wilson-Patterson gave everyone a chance to put forward their point of view, and then talked the meeting through the changes to the site plans and the apparent chicanery (my word, not Anna’s) shown on a multitude of smaller details on the site. All through the project, local residents have complained about traffic transgressions to the laid down working practices, music and noise at high volume, and swearing. All of which are irritating, offensive or dangerous but they are actually intrinsically transient. What is going on behind the smoke screen effect created by these smaller items as they come and go is far more serious.

Before they fenced off Lower Waites Lane, the developers cleared shrubs and small trees from the site, and people walking along the lane would look over and down to the cleared level. Early on, large piles of earth were grown on the site and regularly moved around, but seldom was much earth taken away. A strip became a road for cranes, large lorries and workmen’s vehicles to park (!). At this point in time, looking across from the lane, you had to look up to see the ground level, quite possibly three metres higher than the original level. Then building started, on unsettled, unconsolidated ground. I seem to recall that the original permission came with some 51 conditions or riders, but in a carte blanche the Rother planners said they hadn’t sufficient staff to monitor the operation, and requested local residents to report any apparent breaches they had spotted.

Village People have carefully pored over the various plans to see what is in and what is out, and have recorded the coming, going, movement and resizing of pathways, parking, rubbish bins, badger setts, gardens, fencing. In one case, the property is erected in the wrong place, not as planned. The six foot fence going along the south side of the site is the ultimate fiasco. When it quickly rots who would be responsible for maintenance? Who would pay? How dangerous would it make Lower Waites Lane?

PARISH COUNCIL The ‘new’ Parish Council held another extraordinary meeting last night, and the fresh allocation of duties and responsibilities will have been carried out together, one hopes, with the finalising of the appointment of a Proper Officer and, vitally, a Responsible Financial Officer. There was much business to be conducted on the Agenda, and they will have done well if they managed to complete it all.

THAT CERTAIN POTHOLE The one that has lived and thriven voraciously for several years, right across the Fairlight Road opposite the entrance to Hysted. Removed in an overdue dig deep operation several months ago, it has returned so that taxis, once again respecting themselves, their cars and their passengers, skirt round it and cross the white line, thus bothering surprised oncoming locals. A white aerosol has made ‘square’ marks round it, but any delay is risking serious injury because of ESCC Highways’ criminal negligence.

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS – A CHRISTMAS CAROL An encore for last week’s notice about ticket purchases. You wouldn’t want to miss it, so, this is how you can get your tickets 1) via the website at Box Office Fairlight Players 2) Through the ticket hotline at 07988 540 757 3) At DISH, the drop-in social hub at the village hall on Mondays, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway