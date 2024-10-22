Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NHS is broken, so some claim. Having had two in-patient spells in the Conquest last week, I don’t think so.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There may well be insufficient staff, but they are all superb, cheerful, energetic, enthusiastic, empathetic, efficient, patient, understanding – the list goes on.

One thing they couldn’t do was make me function properly temporarily so I could finish the Fairlight news. Coping with tubes, caught up with my cannula, bemused by the bleeps, the easy option was to close my eyes and imagine coming home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHURCH MATTERS This Sunday, October 27, the 11am service at St Andrew’s will be Holy Communion, with the Rev Sandi. After lunch, there is to be a Memorial service, where all may remember their loved ones who have died. At Pett Methodist Chapel, the service will be at 10.45 am and will be led by David Hanson.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB Today, October 25, you’ll be enjoying Irish stew, with jam roly-poly to follow. There’s a talk today – A Touch of Gentlrness, along with hand massages. Next Friday, November 1, your lunch will be roast beef, with plum tart for pud. The ‘entertainment’ will be by Robert Pasterfield, ministering to sick hearing aids. His invaluable assistance is available to members of the public as well as Lunch Club members.

SPEAKERS CORNER The members of Speakers Corner enjoyed the second meeting of their new season, and members said they were happy with meeting monthly. The speaker was Haydon Luke who gave a well researched talk on the transportation of prisoners to Botany Bay.

These so-called criminals were mainly petty thieves who probably resorted to stealing to live. The conditions on the boats sailing to Australia were dreadful. Haydon had found local deportees from Pett and Fairlight and detailed their history. The next meeting of Speakers Corner will feature Angie Watson talking about the Friends of the Conquest hospital. The meeting, on November 13, starts at 2.30 pm and visitors will be very welcome on payment of £3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP Despite a gloomy start to the Saturday before last, a few souls braved the weather to visit Fairlight History Group's exhibition ‘Fairlight before Fairlight Cove’. However, when the clouds began to clear and the sun came out so did the visitors. In the end more than 100 people enjoyed a very interesting and comprehensive display of photographs and maps detailing the evolution of Fairlight. Also on hand to provide delicious cakes were the ladies from the Residents Association and their takings will be donated to the Friday Lunch Club.

For their next meeting on Wednesday, November 20, Haydon Luke will be giving a talk entitled 'A Quiet Corner of Sussex - Artists of Fairlight and Pett Level’. More details will follow.

FAIRLIGHT PRESERVATION TRUST Membership Secretary Jill Lewing has sent out a notice reminding us all that the Trust’s AGM will be happening in the village hall at 2.30 pm on Sunday, November 10. Membership of the Trust is important to the village, giving this vital aspect of village life numerically strong support. And £3 for three years is hardly going to break the bank, so please contact Jill if you would like to join, or offer your services on the Committee.

FAIRLIGHT PARISH COUNCIL, gradually re-establishing themselves after the recent seismic shift, has had a meeting this week which was, as usual, just hours after the deadline for this week’s Observer copy. Never mind, anything interesting arising can be reported next Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It does appear possible that many, after months of ferret sniffing about money and salaries and who and why, are coming to realise that the image of the retired clerk picking up some pin money as a reliable Parish Clerk is way out of date, and that this body of employees is now better structured, qualified and altogether more professional – and expensive. Some of us need to be less patronising.

RUMBLE IN THE JUMBLE For the return of the Playgroup’s renowned Jumble Sale, just thunder, I’m afraid. Even the apalling weather couldn’t deter those in the queue, and when the business got going, very quickly, it was little surprise that the organisers opted for one hour of added time. Figures haven’t reached me yet, but I can imagine they’re still counting. You’ll know as soon as I can tell you.