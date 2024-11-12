Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHURCH MATTERS This Sunday, November 17, Pett Methodists will be meeting for their 3 pm service, which will be led by the Rev Philip Wagstaff.

CAFE REFRESH Next week it’s time once again for Cafe Refresh, coming up on Thursday, November 21, at St Peter’s Church from 10.30 am until 12 noon with chat, char and cake plus books and bonhomie. All welcome!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This week’s Friday Club Lunch will be Italian meatballs with fusilli pasta, with gateaux to follow. Singer Laurie Sones will entertain you. The following Friday, November 22, will see fish and chips for lunch, with Vienetta ice cream for afters. You’ll need the exercises on offer that day, too.

User (UGC) Submitted

TUESDAY LADIES CLUB meets next on November 19 at 2.15 pm. The speaker will be Wilf Lower and his subject ‘Television’s Golden Years.

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP’s penultimate meeting of the year will be on Wednesday, November 20, when Group Chair Haydon Luke will tell of ‘A Quiet Corner of Sussex’, where Fairlight and Pett Level artists operated. This would be a good time to either renew your membership or join as a newcomer. An interesting and informative programme for the new year is already being compiled.

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS Riding at the peak of their prowess following the successful conclusion of their Dickens production will have those who enjoyed the last three plays anxiously scanning the Players website, local emails and press releases, not trying to discover what is coming along and is there a part for me? No, the new aficionados will ask what is it going to be and when can I get my tickets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAIRLIGHT PRESERVATION TRUST The Trust held its AGM on Sunday and all the necessary business was completed by the Chairman, Trevor Lewing, and his fellow Trustees in fairly rapid time. Technical updates came from Martin Usher, and the Treasurer declared a satisfactory financial state. It is reassuring to realise that this body of residents is keeping watchful eyes on what is going on twixt shore and sea. Some present may have found it disconcerting having no supporting paperwork reminding us who were the people occupying officer and committee positions, and what the financial details for the year looked like.

FAIRLIGHT WAR MEMORIAL After six years of hard work on several fronts, a final fortuitous piece of timing saw our new War Memorial the actual focal point for this year’s Act of Remembrance on Sunday, November 10, as organised by the Royal British Legion. Apart from the essential delays occasioned by the ghastly intrusion of Covid-19, some pause in the making of the Memorial had earlier occurred when a sufficiently large piece of granite could not be obtained, and so two pieces were sought instead. The Memorial which has resulted is made of Cornish granite, and stands over 2m high (or more than 6ft 7in to those who remember the War) and, very cleverly for those who recall Eric and Ernie, you cannot see the join. The Memorial shows the names of 48 Fairlight men and women wholost their lives in World Wars I and II. Previously, we had two mplaques in the church, not helped by errors and omissionsHaydon Luke has been Chair of the Steering Group which has seen the project from inception to fruition, and has included the Royal British Legion, the Church, the Parish Council, the FRA and, of course, the Fairlight History Group, whose work has been difficult, hard and detailed. Much work, too, has gone into fund raising, and thanks go to those who have pleged and then paid their monies. Sufficient was raised to meet all costs and to cover future maintenance.

The formal dedication of the Memorial will take place in the presence of the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, relatives of the fallen and members of the Fairlight Community will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 11 am at St Andrew’s Church atop Battery Hill.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway