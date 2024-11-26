Fairlight Village Voice

PEWS NEWS And we’re into December, with Sunday being the first of an exciting ecclesiastical month. At 11 am at St Andrew’s Church, there will the ever popular Christingle service. Why not go along and make your own Christingle? Of course, the Special Guest will be Chris Tingle. (It must be true ‘cos Rev Sandi said so…) Pett Methodists will be paying a visit to Calvert Street Methodist Church for their 10.30 am service, which will be Holy Communion led by the Rev Philip Wagstaff.

Interestingly, it should be noted that there will be a special Christmas Dementia Service at St Andrew’s at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 12.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This Friday, November 29, your luncheon will consist of a casserole of beef, to be followed by Fairlight Mess. Delia Taylor will be giving a talk on the day. On the next Friday, which will be December 6, there’s chicken pie for lunch, with peach crumble to follow. Wendy Hatch will be with you to entertain you, along with the Village Voices. Toenails will be pampered, while hearing aids will be brought into line where they have been misbehaving.

FAIRLIGHT WAR MEMORIAL A reminder that the remarkable achievement through co-operation of the Royal British Legion, the Church, the Parish Council and the Fairlight History Group of planning, designing, massive fund raising, much obtaining of permissions and incredible deep personal research, has delivered a belated but glorious memorial correct to the tiniest known detail. This focal point stands at St Andrew’s Church and at 11 am on Saturday, November 30 it will be formally dedicated in the presence of many of those involved for so many months, plus relatives of some of the 48 fallen, and further local residents.

TUESDAY LADIES CLUB The Club’s November meeting took the members on a nostalgic look back at TV’s Golden Years. Speaker Wilf Lower worked at the BBC’s huge Lime Grove Studios. Despite its vast size, props eventually had to be bought because of the lack of storage space. Wilf was involved in so many of the wonderful old sit coms, the most successful of which was undoubtedly Dad’s Army. This was translated into 22 languages and shown in 76 countries. Wilf also reminisced about The Forsyte Saga, which resulted in churches having to change the time of Sunday evensong – no instant recording or catch-ups in those days. The final meeting of the year for the TLC will be a Christmas Tea with a musical quiz provided by special friend to the group ‘Sunset Strip’ Jim Saphin. This will be in the village hall starting at 2.15 pm on Tuesday (!), December 17.

SPEAKERS CORNER For the final meeting of the first half of their season, Speakers Corner will have the topical benefit of Pete Allen with ‘A History of Pantomime’, entitled ‘Oh No It Isn’t’. I can assure you ‘Oh Yes It Is’. Guests welcome for a small fee, it’s in the village hall on Wednesday, December 11 at 2.30 pm.

WOT A CRACKER Can’t remind you often enough that this Christmas Day will be the third occasion on which DISH, now in partnership with the Residents Association, has offered a full traditional Christmas lunch with all the trimmings for a fiver a head. Tickets are now available from Carol at DISH on Mondays. You don’t have to lunch to enjoy what’s on offer. Free tea and coffee, telly with the King’s Speech, traditional games, warmth, chat, relaxation – it’s all free! Clearly, tickets are not limitless, so hurry on down to make sure you get yours.

FAYRE ENOUGH There’s always likely to be a full house for the village hall’s two fairs each year, one in the summer and the other in December with hot dogs and plenty to eat and drink, plus raffles, games, bargains for presents and all sorts. It will all be happening in the halls on Saturday, December 7 from 12 noon until 3 pm. Best get there early, because Santa always comes at 12 himself, and he’ll be wishing everyone a Happy Ho Ho Holiday!

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway