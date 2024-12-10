Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PEWS NEWS On Sunday, December 15, St Andrew’s will be home to Holy Communion at 11 am. The 10.45 am service at Pett Methodist Chapel will be under the auspices of the local worship leaders led by Christine Thacker. Positively last call for the special Christmas Dementia Service at St Andrew’s at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 12. Carols, readings and afterwards time for a coffee and a chat. Everything will be ‘dementia friendly’ and the service will last some 30 minutes.

On Thursday, December 19, that’s the date for the pre-Christmas edition of Cafe Refresh, in St Peter’s Church hall from 10.30 am to 12 noon. All the usual goodies plus the especial benefit of being able to sing some carols and Christmas songs with Laura on the piano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This Friday, December 13, there’ll be sausage casserole on the lunch menu, with jam roly-poly for afters. Popular singer Ian Williams will provide the entertainment. Don’t forget that on December 20 it will be Club’s annual Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings, but that the Friday of Christmas week, which is two days after Christmas, there won’t be a Club lunch. It’ll be back in business and a Happy New Year on Friday, January 3, 2025 when there’ll be a lasagne lunch with STP to follow. (That’s sticky toffee pudding to you, sir) Robert will be along doing what he does so well with quietish hearing aids. That facility is for all comers, not just lunch club members.

User (UGC) Submitted

FAIRLIGHT WAR MEMORIAL Having enjoyed project Chair Haydon Luke’s account of the dedication of our new memorial, I particularly appreciate the opportunity to publish the assessment of the event by Fairlight resident and widow Shirley Gilbert. Shirley says ‘Haydon Luke’s excellent report on the campaign and coming to fruition of the new war memorial modestly did not mention the moving and excellent service held in the Church before the unveiling. This event was so well organised and the participants’ contributions of just theb right length and superbly done. The village choir was lovely and, for Shirley, the playing of the Last Post said it all. The whole committee who organised this event should be praised and thanked by us all

PARISH COUNCIL DECEMBER MEETING Traditionally, the Parish Council does not meet in December, but the necessary timescale they have to follow to complete the formation of the 2025-26 budget obliged them to call an EGM, which they duly did, and it will take place at 7 pm in the village hall on Tuesday, December 10. In addition to the setting of the budget, they will also consider cancelling the Finance and Admin Committee.

PC Chair Steve Stewart has also published a Christmas message, which includes a comprehensive list of proposed action areas, and a summary of those who are deserving of thanks for their efforts on behalf of the village and/or the PC. The message comes in a delicate decorative font which ios grey and hard to read, but the message itself is invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VILLAGE PEOPLE Much very interesting action continues from the Village People, whose professional quality of research is uncovering what appear to be unwelcome hiatuses. Not all of Rother’s responses are wholly satisfactory, but they arrive with an overbearing whiff of whitewash.

STARRING ROLES The Fairlight Astronomers will meet at 7 pm on Thursday, December 12, with then first half of the meeting concerning how to take pictures of the night sky, and after the break, a discussion on how well the members were able to trace last month’s targets.

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP The Group will be holding their last meeting of the year on Wednesday, December 18. Following the success of the past two years, the theme for this

get-together is once again ‘Bring your own artefacts’. The variety of items brought in by members has been fascinating and wide-ranging and last year a 1970 A-Z proved to be one of the most popular so you never know what others will find interesting!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proceedings start at 2.30 pm in the village hall and Christmas nibbles will be available all afternoon.

It is now time to renew your membership for 2025 – or join for the first time. The fee remains unchanged since 2019 at the bargain price of £10. Forms will be available at the meeting, on their website (Fairlighthistory.co.uk) or from Membership Secretary, Liz Green, on 601080.

THE FLYING FRYER? GROUNDED! Wot? No fish van again? That means a fresh batch of residents cutting another notch on their belts and trying to pretend that their hang-dog looks are due to the weather and not the early onset deep hunger caused by the long absence of the fish and chip van. We spare a thought for Dean Tarrant, fryer-in-chief, who is used to befriending and feeding different people in different local villages most evenings of each week with his excellent product. My encyclopedia tells me there are four orders of friars – Franciscans, Dominicans, Augustinians and Carmelites. My four orders would be fish, chips, gherkins and mushy peas.

AN IMPORTANT DATE FOR YOUR CALENDAR Chris Bunch, our man on the Southern Water Pathfinder project, asks us to mark Thursday, February 6 in the village hall between 3 and 7 pm for an open meeting with SW, discussing not only Pathfinder but leaks, what is acceptable down the toilet and so on. The meeting will run later than the previous lunchtime fixture at DISH, to help those with questions who are at work and not ‘from home’. A note in your new diary or calendar if you’ve got one. If not yet, at the bottom of the 2024 one ready for the ritual transfer come January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD Pett WI has been running a most successful Food Bank for several years now, aiming to supply those families in the direst need with three meals a day for three days. There are collecting points for in-date tinned goods, toiletries, as well as sanitary and household products. Fairlight has a strong reputation for donating – think Royal British Legion, Christian Aid and everyone’s favourite boat in Pett Level, but Sally Watson, an indefatigable charity worker in our village who is also President of Pett WI, has been surprised to discover that Fairlight’s support for the Food Bank has dwindled away to very little, way behind Pett, Pett Level and Icklesham. It is no excuse that it was so simple when Graeme and Leonie were at the PO, but there are now three available collecting points in the village – at the village hall on DISH day, at the Barn, just up the road from Hairbase, and at Wakehams Farm. If you would prefer to give cash donations please contact Sally either on 07874 686 824 or to [email protected], as my bank details may be out if date. I was thinking of the food bank and Christmas, but that’s irrational. Those who need help are always suffering the most unkindest cuts of all, like the Winter Fuel Allowance, and need that help all through the year. Please do your bit…

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway