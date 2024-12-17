Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PEWS NEWS On Sunday, December 22, St Andrew’s will be home to Morning Praise at 11 am. Tuesday is Christmas Eve, and St Andrew’s will be host at 4 pm to a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. On Christmas Day in the Morning, actually at 11 am, there will be a service of Family Holy Communion. The C of E would like to remind everyone that from the start of January until further notice, all Fairlight’s services will be held in St Peter’s Church Centre. On Sunday, December 22, the service at 3 pm, which will be led by the Rvd Philip Wagstaff, will be a traditional (probably) Carol Service. On Christmas Day, commencing at 10.30 am there will be a short service of celebration in the Chapel, led by the local worship leaders.

Don’t forget the special treat on Thursday, December 19, when it will be the pre-Christmas edition of Cafe Refresh, in St Peter’s Church hall from 10.30 am to 12 noon. All the usual goodies plus the chance of being able to sing, lustily, some carols and Christmas songs with Laura on the piano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This Friday, December 20, it will be Club’s annual Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings, but that the Friday of Christmas week, which is two days after Christmas, there won’t be a Club lunch. It’ll be back in business and a Happy New Year on Friday, January 3, 2025 when there’ll be a lasagne lunch with STP to follow. (That’s sticky toffee pudding to you, sir) Robert will be along doing what he does so well with reluctant hearing aids. That facility is available to all comers, not just lunch club members.

User (UGC) Submitted

SPEAKERS CORNER The Group’s last meeting of the year featured a topical talk by Pete Allen on the history of Panto. The genre originated in Ancient Greece and consisted of quite erotic performances: later, they became influenced by the Harlequins and Commedia dell’Arte. The likes of Grimaldi and Dan Leno had pantos written specially for them and the tradition of men playing the dame was born. In the 1920’s there were only a very few panto productions in London and this resulted in the spread to the provinces where now every theatre has its panto season. The New Year starts off on January 8 with Fairlight writer Ron Fellows-Turnbull talking about his experiences entitled ‘From Murder to War Crimes.’ The meeting will start at 2.30 pm and visitors are always very welcome for £3 admission.

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP Not too late for online readers is Paul Draper’s reminder that the Hiastory Group’s final meeting of 2024 is on this Wednesday, December 18 at 2.30 pm when members are invited to bring along their old artefacts for examination and discussion, a format that has been highly successful in the past couple of years. Paul has also published the programme for 2025, and a reminder that the Group’s AGM is in late February. This early mention is included (and will be repeated) because they have a need for one or two new committee members, and this note gives you a couple of months to think about it and make up your mind…

PARISH COUNCIL DECEMBER MEETING Traditionally, the Parish Council does not meet in December, but the necessary timescale they have to follow to complete the formulation of the 2025-26 budget obliged them to call an EGM, which took place at 7 pm in the village hall on the Tuesday of last week. In addition to the setting of the budget, they also considered the cancellation of the Finance and Admin Committee. In the event, the motion to dispense with this Committee was passed nem con. Chairman Steve Stewart said fewer rather than more meetings were required, while the Committee set up meant that some Councillors, not nominated for that committee, could be present but with no right to vote. In fact, this EGM lasted an hour and a half, some forty minutes shorter than the previous full meeting, albeit with an abbreviated agenda but with the budget item potentially a great time consumer. It is believed that the Council will be able to ensure sufficient time allows for the increase or decrease of specific items to be understood and accepted by all Councillors in as open a situation as possible. On the night, the budget figures were agreed, and will come before the PC for fine tuning at the January meeting. Next year’s budget will show a drop of £20,000 in the precept, from £95,000 to £75,000, a fall occasioned almost entirely by the effect of the resignation of a highly experienced, fully trained Proper Officer and RFO and replacing her with a younger and as yet unqualified, untrained Parish Clerk and RFO, who is already progressing towards becoming a Proper Officer and RFO. Quite obviously, as she becomes more experienced and better trained, her pay scale will change and she will rightly cost more. Meanwhile, the salary expense is changed for the current year, too, and it looks as if there will be a saving of £2,000 by year end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRACKER-DISH Not sure about the Inn, but there is still room at the village hall with its £5 a head Cracker of a Christmas Day lunch with all the trimmings. Have a word

BOB AND DEC’S QUIZ This Saturday, December 21, it’s with Carol Sharpe if you’d like to be among the lucky few. She can be reached on 07967 396 594. There’s bad news and good news from DISH this week, when they ran out of food. Fortunately their timing was excellent – this happened after the last customer had been fed, with one portion remaining! Don’t forget that DISH will be fully functioning pre-Christmas on December 23 and post-Christmas on December 30.

Bob abd Dec’s amazing Quiz, when they hope to raise over £1,000 in support of East Sussex Hearing. Over the past ten years their quizzes have raised over £10,000 for local and national causes. As Saturday’s event was said to be their last, they have probably had more ‘last’ showings than Frank Sinatra and Jim Davidson combined, so make sure you get your ticts early for their next one…

TELEGRAPH POLES A couple of planning applications exist for the erection of telegraph poles to bring ultra-fast broadband overhead to the village. Chris Bunch wonders why they can’t use the underground route, and says it would appear that a terrible eyesore will come to the village when these poles proliferate. There is already a high-speed broadband company operating in Hastings, Lightning Fibre, who are burying their cables. They are believed to have Fairlight in their plans. An example of the neatness and relative unobtrusiveness of their work can be seen outside the Co-op in Ore. The pole-seeking company is called Trooli, though whoever thought this title was scrumptious is not on this planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

POT (HOLE) LUCK Coming up out of Ore on the Fairlight Road, you sweep to the rightbby the car park to find the major nearside othole has long been filled. Don’t relax -before Martineau Lane there are two spots where the top surface has eroded, by not much more than an inch. Except that the first one you come to is now viciously bone-shaking, and marked with a few white ‘L’s. Locals know this and swerve out to present their offside to onrushing traffic nipping towards them round a no vision bend. Who is your widow, or vice-versa, gonna sue… ?

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway