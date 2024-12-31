Fairlight Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The days slip by, seemingly at an ever increasing pace, until we realise that the final digit, the one that really counts, has gone up by one.

Never mind – you are no longer likely to put the wrong date on your cheques, even if you can remember what they are. May you all have a New Year that is happy, healthy, wealthy and peaceful, and all of these on a lasting basis.

PEWS NEWS On Sunday, January 5, St Peter’s will be home to Morning Praise at 11am. Indeed, until further notice, St Peter’s will be the Parish’s principal ecclesiastical locus.

On Sunday, January 5, Pett Methodists will be outward bound to join Ninfield Methodists for their 10.30am cafe-style service, which will be led by Jill Sayers.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This Friday, January 3, 2025 there’ll be a lasagne lunch with STP to follow. (That’s sticky toffee pudding to you, sir) Robert will be along doing what he does so well with reluctant hearing aids.

That invaluable facility is available to all comers, not just lunch club members. That piece you may have read before, but the rest of the New Year’s first month will be with us, and you, as soon as the date changes.

SPEAKERS CORNER Next week, on January 8, Ron Fellows-Turnbull’s talk is entitled ‘From Murder to War Crimes’ and promises to be a very interesting start to the second half of their season. The meeting will start at 2.30pm and visitors are always very welcome for £3 admission.

WHAT A CRACKER! For the third time of offering, the team who bring you Dish every Monday gave all the chance of a complete turkey dinner with all the trimmings at a very reasonable price. Officially, they are now a tradition, to be keenly awaited each year.

Donations are part and parcel of Cracker, just like Dish, and it was a pleasing surprise for the organisers to receive a substantial individual offering. Thanks be to Carol and to all who pitched in and helped oil the wheels (and parcel) and thus move so smoothly.

THE PANTOMIME GROUP Ticket sales for ‘Buttons, the Pantomime’, written and directed by Ben Burford (there are no flies on him!) continue nicely. It’s starting to look as if you can have any ticket you like as long as it’s for the Thursday. Not quite, but don’t delay or you’ll find you’ve missed out altogether. Get your tickets at the aforementioned DISH.

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS Punching well above their weight, the Players are on a roll and move ahead once more by starting work nice and early on their May 1 – 3 production. Written specially for the group by renowned author Kate O’Hearn, this is to be a fast-paced comedy for which, for the moment, many details are being kept under wraps, to avoid spoilers creeping out, though Gail (sic) Force 9 has been mentioned.

Could this be your Benedict Cumberbatch moment when you astound the wondering public? Or would you simply enjoy being part of the production team with great camaraderie your reward for doing your bit without the line-learning, rehearsal, costume, make-up and public scrutiny? Give it a go – auditions are being held in the village hall at 7.30pm on Thursday, January 9. You’re sure of a friendly welcome.

FAIRLIGHT RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION As the FRA approaches its 75th anniversary, the Officers and Committee decided to deliver, free, the current issue of their flagship publication, Fairlight News, to every household in the village. Members of the Association get four quarterly issues each year for their £8, and are also welcome to be part of the FRA email scheme, a vital communication link for urgent stuff like a tree down, a road closed, a bus cancelled.

The freebie News let non-members see, in glorious Technicolor, just how many clubs, societies and activities the village supports, how much is offered by others not in but near to the village, and how many invaluable advertisers are awaiting your call to help you out of whatever snag or problem you have just met. The Fairlight Focus website includes the form that will enable you to join. You’ll find yourself in good company.