Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PEWS NEWS Worship at Fairlight this Sunday, January 12, consists of the Morning Praise service at St Peter’s at 11 am. The 10.45 am service at Pett Methodist Chapel will be led by John Troughton. Please note that the first Café Refresh of the New Year is on Thursday, January 16 starting at 10.30 am at St Peter’s, the church’s winter residence. Those who go along love it. Why not join them?

FAIRLIGHT’S FAMED FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This Friday’s lunchtime treat is bangers and mash, followed shortly after by peach crumble. The fun today comes from exercises! Next Friday, January 17, lunch will be Thai curry, then cheesecake to follow. The entertainment will be by singer Joe Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP To start their programme for 2025, Paul Draper will be talking of Fairlight Cliffs, Berms and Fossils on Wednesday, January 15. There will be plenty of illustrations covering the erosion of the cliffs, how the berms have slowed down this process, and where you can find the iguanodon footprints. The meeting starts at 2.30 pm in the village hall, and there will be refreshments afterwards. It’s membership renewal time, or an ideal moment to join. The annual cost is £10, while guests pay £3 per meeting.

User (UGC) Submitted

FAIRLIGHT ASTRONOMERS Early bird internet readers will find this information useful – this popular newish group continues with a meeting on Thursday, January 9 at 7 pm. The second half of the meeting will be devoted to ‘homework’, to be completed in readiness for the meeting in February

PLAYERS PLEASE! Previous nudges and nods have directed you towards the forthcoming auditions for the first play in the Player’s 75th season. The play is Gail Force Nine, a brand new work written especially for the Players by the very popular local professional author Kate O’Hearn, who will also be directing the piece in conjunction with Giselle Youseman (repeating the role she had for A Christmas Carol when she shared directorial duties with Ann Hohenkirk) The play is a comedy-thriller, possibly one of the most difficult yet most rewarding of all genres. The auditions are on Thursday, January 9 at 7.30 pm in the village hall. The hall is doubly starry that evening. One lot is ‘heavenly’, while the other lot ‘would be’.

SPEAKERS CORNER Another item for those quick off the mark about this Wednesday’s speaker, with Ron Fellows-Turnbull sadly unable to present his talk. Instead you can appreciate Sue Kirby telling of the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Restoration Project. The afternoon commences in the village hall at 2.30 pm and, as usual, visitors are very welcome for £3 admission.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway