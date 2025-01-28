Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FAIRLIGHT WORSHIP There will be a service of Morning Praise starting at 11 am on Sunday, February 2 at St Peter’s Church. At Pett Methodist Chapel, the service at 3 pm on Sunday will be their annual Covenant Service, led by the Revd Philip Wagstaff.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB The usual great lunches and excellent, varied entertainment continue at MOPPs with, for this week, Hearing Aid Maintenance open to all comers. Full details of the month ahead will be revealed in the expected soon Newsletter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUESDAY LADIES CLUB the TLC started their new season with a quiz specially prepared for them by Ron. The questions on Sussex history were interspersed with jokes and cartoons, which gave the members time to think of the answers! Next month’s meeting, on February 18, will feature local resident Adrian Howard, telling of his life as a hatter. As ever, the meeting starts at 2.15 pm in the village hall and visitors are welcome for a humble £3 each. New members would be most welcome too – only £25 for the year.

User (UGC) Submitted

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP The Group has announced a change of date for their AGM. Essential electrical work is to be carried out in the village hall on February 19 and 20, so they have re-booked their date to February 26. After the business end of the afternoon, a short film of the Gowlland family from Croydon in 1950 will be shown, together with an extensive collection of their photos taken in Fairlight and its surroundings while they holidayed at Windover in Sea Road between 1947nand 1950.

The Group still has a vacancy for a Committee Member, and are looking for a replacement Hon. Treasurer. If you think you could be interested please contact one of the Officers for a chat.

IT’S OVER! OH, YES IT IS!! Buttons the Panto has come and gone, leaving a whole lot of smiley faces happy ever after. In a village that consistently punches above its weight in many varied endeavours, especially on the am dram stage for its pantos and plays, Ben Burford’s 33 years of experiences in Panto, including a professional spell, paid off spectacularly in his first written script which he also directed. Not that this was a one man effort, far from it. The show was the coming together of gifted, talented performers with no weak link in evidence. Scottie Hollands in the title role has an energy and physical control that is unique. Tom Miller and Steve Hill made a devastating duo, while Andy Godfrey’s Fairlight Panto debut was an enormous success, his commanding presence emphasised with the lift of an eyebrow or the turn of a cheek. The ever reliable Chris Goring savoured his first time outing as a baddie, so rewarding. The polished natural calm of Lola Catt and the twinkling Tinkerbell of Amelia Glazier sat neatly alongside Wendy Hatch’s charming fairy and Penny Kenward’s Spirit twirl. Charlotte Eastes enhances whatever she is in, while Oliver Gronow looks like being a permanent fixture. Zip gave Isabella Goring the chance to be totally captivating, and you can imagine her playing more and more as the years go by. She has the right pedigree. Isabella Hill need not worry about Bo Peep’s sheep when she can dance as she does. Lol? Yes, with much Rofl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the non-speakers there’s choreographer Kimberley Howard with delicious dancing, Keith Miller’s sound and music, plus excellent lighting plot brilliantly delivered by Carol Sharpe – is there nothing Carol can’t do? Sheila Fellows-Turnbull delivered a stunning collection of costumes all on show before many excellent sets, put together by Roger Bird and his gang, with sets and people benefitting from Kizzy Glazier’s props. Those who are named had countless others helping them.

The complete review of this production will appear in the March, April, May issue of your indispensable Fairlight News magazine.

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS Having offered, above, a goodly portion about the amateur stage, panto version, it is only just that there will be a couple of major items about the amateur stage, straight plays version, here next week.

IMPORTANT PATHFINDER WATER NOTICE Southern Water senior reps will be available in the village hall for an excellent opportunity to get answers to all the niggles you may have about water, clean or dirty, This will be on Thursday, February 6, with the session running from 3 pm until 7 pm, sensibly meaning there is time for those who are at work during the earlier of the opening hours to have their fair crack of the whip.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway