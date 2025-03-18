Fairlight Village Voice

PEWS NEWS St Andrew’s church is the home for this Sunday’s 11 am service, which will be Morning Praise. This Sunday, Pett Methodists will have no service as it is the Hastings Half Marathon. Instead they will be cheering on the runners, among whose numbers will be Keith Miller, who will be running to raise funds in much needed support of the work at Pett Chapel.

God bless the internet, for that is where you will be reminded that Thursday, March 20 is the next date for Cafe Refresh, from 10.30 am to 12 noon for coffee, char, chat and lots of etceteras, all in St Peters which is nearby for most of us.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB Always reliable providers of Food, Fun and Friendship, what used to be called MOPPs will be there in the village hall each and every Friday morning (unless you read otherwise.) This Friday, March 21, there’s beef followed by Fairlight mess, and Douglas Rowe will be coming along to talk of Finance and Wills. Nest week, that’s March 28, it’ll be fishcakes with Dauphinoise potatoes, with peach crumble for pud. There’s exercises, too. Perhaps now would be an ideal time to ask about membership. Why shouldn’t you be enjoying the benefits and advantages that those who are already members enjoy?

EAST SUSSEX ART CLUB Robin Gray has posted a message in the FRA email scheme planting in our memories the Art Exhibition the East Sussex Club will be mounting in the Stade Hall in the Old Town from Saturday, May 24 to Wednesday, May 28, open free from 10 am until 5 pm daily except for the Wednesday, when closing is at 1 pm. This is quite an early warning, so you can confidently expect a timely nudge to remind you.

It is almost a year since Carol Ardley left us. Carol was exceptionally vigilant when it came to Publicity, especially for those areas in which she had a personal interest, like am dram - straight or panto, art in Fairlight and East Sussex, gardening, tennis and table tennis, before her sight played up. If you don’t bully people – just gently – they are going to miss much work that is of an immeasurably higher level of skill than you would have expected.

SPRING FLING This fairly recent tradition from the FRA will be with us once more in the village hall, starting at 7.30 pm on Saturday, April 5. Hot supper and dessert are promised, along with music from the incomparable Kytes, plus bar and a raffle. The £15 tickets can be had from DISH, the Friday Lunch Club and Hairbase. You’ll be right up for it when April comes around.

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS TICKETS The posters are round and about for Gail Force 9, the brand new comedy by professional author Kate O’Hearn, in rehearsal under the joint direction of Kate and Giselle Youseman. Tickets are to be had from Sue Evans at DISH on Mondays, or online at Box Office – Fairlight Players. £8 is the very reasonable price. One special advantage derived from having the writer directing her own play is that she can see any spots that could benefit in comedy or the flow of the piece, and tweak or fine tune it. You don’t even get such a facility when you’re playing Shakespeare.

BONFIRE CAPITAL OF THE SOUTH EAST. Lord knows it has been cold, damp and very dreary for far too long. There are, however, days when it’s clearer and brighter, even if not warmer, so what do we do, while wishing March away and British Summer Time to commence? Hopefully, we show a bit of patience, but it looked like four people had a bonfire on Sunday last. About as popular as a social disaster in a swimming pool. Please remember other people when you reach for the matches. Otherwise, those around you are likely to remember who you are and where you are when your family wedding comes around on a blazing July day in your back garden

THE ARCHIVE RESOURCE CENTRE recently presented a highly successful fundraiser withn a question and answer session with the esteemed artist Annie Soudain. Annie has her book available on her website, with the title The Marsh, the Sea and the Sky. The ARC has mention two further talks, one being the next meeting of Fairlight History Group, which was on Wednesday, March 19, while the other is by Appledore Local History Society on April 4 about the Royal Military Canal and called The story of Mr Pitt’s Ditches. You’ll need to book to ensure of a place.

A CLASSY COVE The Cove pub in the heart of the village had only been re-opened a short while after it’s massive refurbishment when it was honoured with a major review in the National Press. Now the Mail on Sunday’s supplement You has this week mentioned the Cove once again in their Travel feature The Weekender, which was about Rye and surround. After walking from Winchelsea, the author stopped at the Cove for ‘croquette-like bitterballen’, round and meaty instead of oblong. Thus has our pub had two more plaudits than countless other pubs. Deserved.

A DISHY SURPRISE Let us repeat the note from last week, with DISH fund-raising with a magnificent raffle for a giant Easter egg, with tickets only £1 a strip, all available from Pauline Collins at the aforementioned DISH. There are three prizes of smaller eggs and a growing list of other tempting prizes, As previously noted. the draw will take place at DISH – where else? – on Easter Monday, which is on Monday, April 21. If you couldn’t manage an egg that big, I’ll gladly help you out. Home delivery while you wait, In small bits…

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway