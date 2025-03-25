Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PEWS NEWS Happy Mother’s Day! This week at St Andrew’s, it is Mothering Sunday, combined with Morning Praise. The 11 am service will be shared with St Laurence, Guestling. This Sunday, Pett Methodists will have a 10.45 am service which will be led by the Revd Crawford Logan. Last week’s cancellation of the service because of the Hastings Half Marathon, with Keith Miller to be among the participants turned out to be premature. With the great event cancelled for serious reasons, there was, indeed, a quickly rearranged service. We must spare our thoughts for the countless disappointed runners and, even more vitally, all the clubs, concerns, groups and so on who will not be in receipt of the possibly life-saving cash injections they were anticipating.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This long-standing haven good food, companionship and entertainment is always there for their members each Friday. Could you be ready tom join in for the very reasonable weekly cost. Do contact Annette Holmes if you feel you might well enjoy the weekly fixture. This Friday, that’s March 28, it’ll be fishcakes with Dauphinoise with peach crumble for pud. There’s exercises, too. Into April, and on Friday 8, there’s to be bangers and mash, followed by Vienetta. Robert will be looking after duff hearing aids of the NHS variety. This is for the general public, and not merely Lunch Club members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPRING FLING We’re going to keep reminding you until all the tickets have been snapped up.This fun bit of organisation from the FRA will be with us once more in the village hall, starting at 7.30 pm on Saturday, April 5. Hot supper and dessert are promised, along with music from the incomparable Kytes, plus bar and a raffle. The £15 tickets can be had from DISH, the Friday Lunch Club and Hairbase. Shake about and you’ll soon lose the extra calories.

User (UGC) Submitted

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS TICKETS It really looks as if GIL Force 9, the Players next offering has caught the imaginations of loads of their usual followers, and that the production could sell out. Please help to see that this happens – just have a look at one of the many posters around the village and choose where you’d best like to pay your £8 a head.

FAIRLIGHT AND HASTINGS LIGHTING DEMONSTRATION Nipped out for a quick recce round the shops, but took our time. Four sets of temporary traffic lights in the first mile, and not a soul working on any of them. Going over several routes and the lights to distance ratio varied little. Yes, there has been a serious closure, and there is still the appalling traffic mismanagement getting out of the Town Centre and going east. Now it is impossible to imagine the Ridge and A 21 crossover near three important stores and a thriving builder’s merchants ever being remotely usable in the future.

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP There was a full house for the Group’s meeting last week, when Haydon Luke gave his talk on ‘A far from Gentlemanly Trade – Smuggling’, when the nearby coastline was a haven for smugglers, and Haydon took his audience back to the days of the Hawkhurst Gang, the Tub Men, Bootleggers and the Preventive Men. Dark nights and deep shadows… For their April meeting in Fairlight village hall on Wednesday 16, Lorna Vahey will be talking about the Vahey Family of Pett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks go to the History Group’s superscribe Karen Draper, who ensures that all the History gen is always available to all.

FAIRLIGHT PARISH COUNCIL Reading the agenda for the April meeting which was held on March 25, it was disappointing to read of the resignation of Cllr Stephen Baker. It had appeared possible that his business and life experiences would prove valuable to the PC.

Much of the business will be concerned with the 10 applications for a share of the PC grant moneys.

Activate Youth Centre £500 to help with the cost of repairs to decking and balustrades; FRA for DISH £1,500 to help to cover the cost of hall hire; Fairfest £300 for seed funding for an event; Fairlight Art Club £240 to refurbish and replace stands for display boards; Fairlight Gardening Club £250to maintain village sites; Fairlight Village Hall £2,000 for stage carpet and curtains; Fairlight Village Playgroup £1,000 to replace old equipment and get new toys, etc; MOPPs £1,000 to help subsidise costs to members and help ongoing expenses; Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat £1,000 towards Boathouse expansion; PCC St Andrew’s Church £1,500 for churchyard maintenance. Total £9,390.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More detail promised for later on Rother New Housing development strategy and Government Consultation on Sussex and Brighton devolution.

And that just leaves, as two high stamina local government friends said to me, where’s our Open Forum?

CAN SPRING BE SPRUNG? Well, it must be. Garden Gems are open. I suspect they know something the rest of us don’t.

AND AS FOR NEXT WEEK For medical reasons, Fairlight Village Voice will probably be culled to zero. One finger typing is all very well, but when one available finger is all you’ve got, have a little patience. Thanks.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway