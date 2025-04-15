Fairlight Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PEWS NEWS It’s Easter week at St Andrew’s, and on Thursday 17 it is Maundy Thursday, with Holy Communion at St Andrew’s at 2 pm. On Good Friday there’s an Easter Egg Hunt at 2 pm and at 3 pm, there’s An Hour by the Cross. On Sunday, Easter Day, there should be the traditional sunrise service on the Firehills, but please check this has been confirmed, and the time. There is the Easter Day Holy Communion at 11 am. At Pett Methodists Chapel, the Revd Philip Wagstaff will lead the 3 pm service, which will include Holy Communion.

Café Refresh will be at St Peter’s on Thursday, April 17. That’s because it is the third Thursday of the month, when it makes its regular appearance from 10.30 am to 12 noon. What better place for chat and coffee. Why don’t you make a regular appearance there, too?

SIGN THE PETITION FOR VILLAGE PEOPLE Please have a look at Anna Wilson-Patterson’s post on Facebook, and Chetz’ earlier email, about signing a petition to get GemSelect and Rother to stand up and be counted for what is in effect their wholly dilatory attitude to justified complaints. Enough whitewash already.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB For lunch this week, on Good Friday April 18, there is fish and chips, with Easter Cake to follow. Singer Jade Chamberlain will be your entertainment that day.

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP For web followers, the group will meet on Wednesday, April 16 when they will welcome Lorna Vahey telling about the Vahey family of Pett. Her parents, Fred and Zoe, were a fascinating couple who built their own house in Pett and lived a life of self-sufficiency. The meeting, in our village hall, commences at 2.30 pm, with refreshments to follow. Give them a look.

HISTORY GROUP APPEAL The group is mounting the displays for the Parish Council’s V.E. Day 80th anniversary, and to enhance their show they wonder if anyone has any photos of family or friends celebrating that glorious day in 1945 that they could borrow. They would simply copy them and return them to you. They would make a valuable addition to what promises to be an evocative event. Please have a word with Karen Draper if you are able to help.

HELP – THEY NEED SOMEBODY When it comes to the amateur stage, the old cliché says the cast you see is the tip of the iceberg, those unseen helpers back stage and out front in many areas outnumbering the cast with ease. For their production of Gail Force 9 in May, the Players are short of a few people on the Friday and Saturday evenings to help with the teas and coffees. If you’re free, please have a word with Sue Evans, who knows what’s what Front of House as well as in the seat bookings. Sue can be found on 07988 540 757.

THE WINDMILL? DISH NEVER CLOSED EITHER Dish will be functioning as usual on Easter Monday, so do go along and be sociable as normal, but with the added attraction of a sparkling raffle with a giant Easter Egg and loads of other worth-having prizes on offer. Certainly worth a punt on a ticket or three…

READ ABOUT US Cllr Andrew Mier has publicised some of the returns from census details for Fairlight village, and an interesting read they make. With a population of 2,100 there is a wide and high spread of aged people, how many have passports and how many have one, two or three deprivations. Have a look for yourself.

THE 80thANNIVERSARY OF VE DAY The Parish Council is promoting a special event on the actual Anniversary date, Thursday, May 8, in the village hall from 2 until 6 pm. Involved will be the History Group, as previously indicated, the Fairlight Playersdoing appropriate skits, Village Voices, Happy Ever Crafters, resurrecting Make Do and Mend (where did I put that sock mushroom? Never mind, you can still get them on somewhere beginning with A), there’s dancing (to watch, I think, not to do), the Royal British Legion and there’s teas and refreshments. It’s all free and gratis, but donations would be welcome.

THE FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Players in 1950. Just think, only five years after the War, one black and white TV channel from the BBC, rationing didn’t end until 1954, and even sweeties were rationed until February 1953. What better than to have a full-on Am Dram group. Well, yes, but when they were first formed they were meeting monthly for play readings, lectures and discussions. After only a few months they mounted their first stage production in April 1951 with a collection of four one act plays. And ever since, they have presented two productions each year, a pattern only disrupted by Covid.

In those early days, the village hall was solely what is now the small hall, with the stage not much higher at the same level as the floor of the Paul Matt room is now. Growing in experience and discernment as the years passed, it was not until 1978 that the Pantomime Group was formed, with many but by no means all the village actors joining both groups. Available stage space hasn’t changed since the portable extension was added but technically the venue is now top notch, with dedicated input over recent years ensuring that there is an excellent sound system and state-of-the-art lighting, as good as that of of many professional venues. Another area where study and input has led to remarkable improvements is the quality of set design and construction, which often includes multiple set changes. Where do they put it all?

With a pool of directors to choose from and a steadily increasing number of capable, loyal actors, the future for their faithful followers looks set fair.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway