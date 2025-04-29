Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PEWS NEWS There’s Morning Praise at 11 am at St Andrew’s on Sunday, May 4. Pett Methodists will be visiting with friends at Christchurch Methodist Church, Bexhill at 10.30 am on Sunday, May 4

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB We haven’t seen the full May programme yet, but rest assured there will be a delicious two course lunch each week, together with entertainment. This week is Robert’s turn with his hearing aid help, on Friday, May 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friday Lunch Club is excellently run, but now and then they have a change of personnel, and now is such a time. They need, with some degree of urgency, a new Treasurer. If you’re a dab hand with figures and would like to help a fine bunch of members, please contact Annette Holmes

User (UGC) Submitted

THE 80thANNIVERSARY OF V.E. DAY The Parish Council is promoting a special event on the actual Anniversary date, Thursday, May 8, in the village hall from 2 until 6 pm. Involved will be the History Group, as previously indicated, the Fairlight Playersdoing appropriate skits, Village Voices, Happy Ever Crafters, resurrecting Make Do and Mend (where did I put that sock mushroom? Never mind, you can still get them on somewhere beginning with A), there’s dancing (to watch, I think, not to do), the Royal British Legion and there’s teas and refreshments. It’s all free and gratis, but donations would be welcome. All monies will go to the RBL. Don’t miss this moving piece of nostalgia.

PARISH COUNCIL The full Council meeting last Tuesday was overshadowed by unusual events. They have a very open policy, which means that anyone can raise more or less anything and not be prevented from speaking. The system is designed so that questions may be considered in advance and a constructive reply given. This was not the case here, and some very unusual language was delivered, though not by Councillors or questioners.

JOHN LUTMAN AWARD You have only a few days left to enter your nominees for this year’s John Lutman Award, which goes each year to the resident who has done the most to enhance the village. Entries in by May 7, please.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS This week’s production of Gail Force 9 marks the group’s 75th anniversary. It has been penned by well known local prolific professional author, Kate O’Hearn, who has directed it alongside Giselle Youseman and the product;ion has been a work in progress, developing as rehearsals proceeded. The cast is made up ofRob O’Hearn Backpacker; Peter Hogg Wilhelm Reinhold; Steve Hill Trevor Goodwin; Scott Hollands Barry; Sarah Bragoli Gail; Tom Miller Richard; David MacDonald Silas; Charlotte Eastes Lizzie; Keith Miller Major; Sharon Gordon A cow; Terence Hattemore Crewman; Kelly Kellie Crewwoman; Severine Chevrier French Announcer (Voice Only); Amy Godfrey (Voice only) Ship’s Captain (Voice only); Kerry Gentleman A lady; Sharon Allsop Kenney Lucy Witherington (Photo only). As you would expect from its pedigree, the comedy is full of interesting and quirky characters and the laughs and chuckles keep coming to entertain the audiences, which were within a whisker of being totally sold out yet again. Sarah is there with photographer Tom, Peter is closely connected to Steve and Scott, Charlotte is with less-than-well David, Keith is a Major asset, while Terence, lightly camp, and Kelly, voraciously voluptuous, demonstrate ideally the old theatrical adage that less is more. Sharon Gordon is a cow – an odd thing to write without risking being sued (you have to be there to see it!) It would be difficult to spell out the pluses and minuses of the performances without issuing a spoiler alert, so that will have to wait until the critique appears after the run of the show.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway