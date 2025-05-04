Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fairlight Village Voice

Fairlight Village Voice 09.05.25

PEWS NEWS There’s Morning Praise at 11 am at St Andrew’s on Sunday, May 11. The 10.45 am service at Pett Methodist Chapel will be led by John Troughton.

May 15 will be the next opening, from 10.30 am until 12 noon, of the quietly, friendly and popular Cafe Refresh. Why not spend those few minutes chatting, relaxing, and enjoying your coffee and cake?

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB For this week, Friday, May 9, lunch will be beef casserole (lobscouse) followed by jelly and ice cream. You’ll be entertained by singer Reg Marchant. Next week, Friday, May 16, you’ll be getting jacket potatoes and then bread and butter pudding. Entertainment comes from Rattlebag, who you have enjoyed on previous occasions.

Perhaps you would like to do your bit to help save this invaluable asset and step forward to be their Treasurer. A volunteer is absolutely vital and, though unpaid, it is probably not the most arduous job around. Please contact Co-ordinator Annette Holmes if you’d like to have a go.

THE 80thANNIVERSARY OF V.E. DAYA final note for our web readers. The Parish Council is promoting a special event on the actual Anniversary date, Thursday, May 8, in the village hall from 2 until 6 pm. Involved will be the History Group, as previously indicated, the Fairlight Playersdoing appropriate skits, Village Voices, Happy Ever Crafters, resurrecting Make Do and Mend (where did I put that sock mushroom? Never mind, you can still get them on somewhere beginning with A), there’s dancing (to watch, I think, not to do), the Royal British Legion and there’s teas and refreshments. It’s all free and gratis, but donations would be welcome. All monies will go to the RBL. Don’t miss this moving piece of nostalgia.

PARISH COUNCIL The Annual Parish meeting will take place on Friday, May 9 in the village hall at 6.30 pm. There will be 10 minute snippets from Pett Level Rescue Boat, the forthcoming Fairfest event, and the Friday Lunch Club. There follows the announcement of the winner of the John Lutman Award. A question and answer session follows, and after that its refreshments.

VILLAGE PEOPLE MEET THE COUNCIL Village People from Fairlight Gardens, The Avenue, Broadway, LWL and Smugglers Way met with five Parish Councillors to discuss the third pink notice amendment for RR 2024/997/P which is to repair stream banks, caused by building a house too near a stream, removing every branch of the historic hedgerow and erecting scaffolding poles and bare earth. Japanese Knotweed has again been spotted.

There are a lot of private sector consultants working at Rother temporarily, as their HR issues continue. Not many of then appear aware of the environmental pollution regulations which include having a 10 metre buffer zone to the watercourse. But then again, nor was the Planning Inspector.

Village People report inaccurate construction drawings are again being distributed across the Planning Portal making it almost impossible for a member of the public or a Rother Planning Committee Member to keep up. They have taken legal advice about the missing ‘public footpath’ which has been used to make a larger garden for Plot 1. And appear to have reached an impasse on the 1.8 metre prison camp fence running along Lower Waites Lane.

Havbing read the entire sorry story in planning submissions from 2014 to 2025 residents are not for turning. They maintain that some of the houses are a metre higher than approved and some of the rear gardens are three metres shorter than approved. Sadly despite receiving Community Infrastructure Levy Funding from the developers, penny pinching Rother sent in a Surveyor with a digital laser and a spirit level. They’ll have to do better than that…

The above is a reflection of what occurred at the meeting according to Anna Wilson-Patterson, who also confirmed that PC Chair Cllr Steve Stewart and Vice-Chair Cllr Geoff Smith both stated in their opinion that the Parish Council had not given Village People sufficient support. The PC will be writing to Rother in future. Since the meeting, Chris Bunch has composed a detailed and deeply researched complaint, which he has sent to Rother.

JOB OFFER – ANY TAKERS? It is coming up to fifteen years since I first wrote Fairlight Village Voice, a total of 750 weeks. Is there anyone out there who would like to be promoting the village in the Observer. Let’s just get the facts straight, the job is unpaid, and has been so for many years despite the calls of the liars who know there has been no money for many years. Submission day is Tuesday at 10 am, and if it is OK is published on the web instanter. If you want more details, please contact me direct.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway