Welcome to a new chapter of the Fairlight Village Voice. Keith Pollard has finally retired after an extraordinary 750 issues over 15 years. I'm sure everyone in the village joins me in thanking Keith for his incredible contribution and wishing him all the very best in his well-earned retirement. Keith's shoes are certainly big ones to fill, but it's a real privilege to continue the tradition. I'll do my best to keep our community informed and connected. For those who don't know me, I'm Bob Scattergood. I have no qualifications for this role other than having lived in Fairlight for nearly 12 years. Having recently joined "Club 70," I've concluded that there's nowhere I'd rather be than right here in this wonderful village.

So, let's get going!

PARISH COUNCIL WELCOMES RETURNING MEMBER

In local governance news, Andrew Mier has been elected to the Fairlight Parish Council, filling the seat left vacant by the resignation of Steven Baker earlier this year. A public vote had been scheduled for June 26th, but since Andrew was the only candidate to step forward by the deadline, no election was necessary. He is therefore duly elected. Andrew brings valuable prior council experience and a strong dedication to village matters. We wish him every success in the role.

CHURCH LIFE – AND A RUMOUR LAID TO REST

St Andrew's will hold its regular Sunday morning service at 11 am, while St Peter's "Café Refresh" opens its doors on Thursday 19th from 10:30 am to 12 noon — offering coffee, home-made cakes, and friendly conversation. Everyone is welcome. Also at St Peter's is the Teddies Toddler Group. This is held every Tuesday during school term, between 10:30 and 12 noon. Meanwhile, rumours about Revd. Sandi Wickens leaving the parish have been firmly laid to rest. "We love it here and have no plans to move," she confirmed. Clear enough — and very good to hear.

FAIRFEST RETURNS TO ONE-DAY FORMAT – JUNE 21st

One of Fairlight's flagship events, Fairfest, is back on Saturday, 21st June, at the Wood Field recreation ground. After evolving into a weekend-long celebration in recent years, this year's event returns to its original one-day format - a classic community gathering. Festivities kick off at noon, featuring favourites like the dog show, archery, steam train rides, bouncy castle, arts & crafts stalls, a bar and BBQ, and much more. Live music begins at 6 pm, headlined by local favourites, The Kytes. Thanks to a team of tireless local volunteers, the event remains free to attend. More info: Fairfest Facebook Event

OPEN GARDENS: JULY 12th –13th

Another gem in the summer calendar is Open Gardens, taking place over the weekend of 12th –13th July, showcasing 19 private gardens across the village. Tickets are now on sale from MOPP, DISH, Hair Base, Gems Garden Centre, or by contacting: [email protected]. More details coming soon — watch this space!

On a related note, one of the most active threads on village social media this week has been gardening! Yes, it turns out that "to mow or not to mow" and "to re-wild or to cultivate" are surprisingly hot and controversial topics. Who knew such a genteel pastime could spark such passionate debate? But then again, it's social media — and unfortunately, Fairlight is not immune.

CLUB & COMMUNITY NEWS The Activate group is seeking bakers and helpers for their Fairfest stall. If you can contribute, contact: [email protected]

A new chess group is in the process of being set up by Steve Stewart. Interested players should email [email protected] or call Steve on 07581 305310.

Not into chess? The Cove pub is hosting a quiz night on Tuesday, 17th June at 7 pm — a classic pub quiz with a twist. Spaces fill quickly, so book ahead at [email protected].

The Fairlight Players are already planning their next production, Macbeth – no, not that one! This is The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswoman's Guild Dramatic production. Auditions will take place on July 17th. If you fancy your chances on treading the boards, email them at: fairlightplayers.org.uk.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB (MOPP)

There's both sad news and good news at MOPP this week. The group recently received generous support from the Fairlight Residents Association, Hastings Lions, and the Parish Council. Sadly, we also mark the passing of long-time member and former membership secretary, Felicity Bullock, who will be fondly remembered by all. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her friends and family. Linda Bancroft will now take over the role of membership secretary. This week's menu? Steak pie with baby potatoes, followed by jam roly-poly — hopefully with custard! (As a northerner, I believe roly-poly without custard is sacrilege. It's like having chips without gravy!). The morning will also feature a talk from James Mountford of Gaby Hardwicke on wills and power of attorney.

HIDDEN GEM: FAIRLIGHT'S COMMUNITY WEBSITE

If you're unsure where to find up-to-date local information on events, clubs, or contacts, try the Fairlight Focus website: https://fairlight.org.uk Despite being an excellent and comprehensive resource, it remains surprisingly underused. Give it a try — you may find exactly what you're looking for.

If you'd like to contribute, share an event, or offer feedback, please get in touch: [email protected]

Until next time, have a great week!