Fairlight Village Voice

Fairlight’s flagship summer event, FAIRFEST, is set to return this Saturday, June 21st, bringing with it a packed day of live entertainment, activities, and community celebration. Taking place at Wood Field Recreation Ground from noon until dusk, this much-loved biennial festival will offer something for all ages. The day will be officially opened by Andrew Mier, the newly elected Fairlight Parish Councillor and Chair of Rother District Council. A highlight of the event will be a live performance by local favourites The Kytes, who will close out the festival in the late evening with their popular brand of music. Among the attractions on offer are the ever-popular dog show, miniature steam train rides, a bouncy castle, and have-a-go archery and tennis sessions. Local artisans will also showcase their wares at various craft stalls, while a wide selection of food and drink will be available throughout the day. The Pett Level Lifeboat team will be running a barbecue, and a fully stocked bar will be open from midday, featuring both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. New to this year’s offerings are kegs of real ale and cider, sure to be a hit with festival-goers. While many stalls now accept card payments, organisers suggest bringing along some cash for the raffle and donation buckets. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a blanket or chair, or simply enjoy dancing to the live music in the marquee. Admission and parking are free, courtesy of the Fairlight Parish Council, and with good weather forecast, organisers are expecting a strong turnout. Fairfest remains a highlight of the local calendar, drawing residents and visitors alike for a day that celebrates the vibrant spirit of the Fairlight community.

After Saturday’s excitement, those seeking a quieter pace are invited to turn their attention to CHURCH MATTERS, with the usual services taking place across the village. Holy Communion will be at St. Andrews at 11 am, and it’s worth making a note in your diary for next Saturday, the 28th, when they will be hosting a Celtish Concert – more details on that next week.

FAIRLIGHT PARISH COUNCIL will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, 24th June at 7:00 pm in the Village Hall. While members of the public are welcome to attend, residents should be aware that this is a working council meeting. Proceedings are typically formal, though by all accounts, the tone has become somewhat more relaxed under the current leadership. For those unable to attend in person, there’s now a convenient alternative. All council meetings are recorded and uploaded to YouTube, usually within a couple of days. This allows residents to stay informed about local decisions and discussions at their convenience. Fairlight Parish Council continues to encourage public engagement and transparency in local governance.

BATTERY HILL residents and commuters are raising concerns over increasing traffic dangers caused by motorists ignoring temporary traffic lights near the Southern Water reservoir. Southern Water has been carrying out more frequent maintenance and top-up operations at the site, requiring the use of large tankers that need to park safely on the roadside. To manage traffic and ensure safety for all road users and workers, temporary traffic lights have been put in place during these operations. However, reports suggest a growing number of drivers are either unaware of—or deliberately ignoring—these lights. Several near misses have been reported in recent weeks, with cars reportedly speeding through red signals, putting themselves and others at serious risk. It’s getting dangerous,” said one local resident. “You see people flying through the red lights as if they’re not even there. It’s only a matter of time before there’s a serious accident.” Authorities and residents alike are urging drivers to pay attention and respect the temporary traffic measures. After all, the rules of the road still apply—even if the lights are temporary.

To help clear up any confusion, here’s a quick refresher:

Red—that’s the top one—means Stop.

Green—at the bottom—means Go.

Simple enough. You’d have thought so, wouldn’t you? With essential utility work continuing on Battery Hill, cooperation and caution from all road users are vital. Let’s not wait for a tragedy before taking a red light seriously.

On the subject of Southern water, residents of Lower Waites Lane were surprised last week when raw sewage overflowed from a section of the local water system, raising concerns following recent infrastructure improvements. The incident occurred despite extensive work aimed at preventing such occurrences. The cause, however, was quickly identified: a blockage caused by half a building brick and a small lump of concrete that had somehow entered the system. Southern Water responded promptly, removing the debris and restoring normal service. No lasting damage was reported, and the situation is now said to be under control. While the immediate issue has been resolved, questions remain about how such foreign objects ended up in the sewer system in the first place. All answers to [email protected]!

CLUB NEWS

FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB (MOPP) Co-ordinator Annette Holmes is away this week, but fear not—Jim Saphin will be stepping in for one week only. The club is delighted to welcome the well-known harpist Margaret Watson, who will be providing the entertainment. With her vast repertoire and engaging personality, Margaret performs and lectures across the UK. She’s certainly one you won’t want to miss! The fun kicks off at 10 am this Friday, 20th June (and every Friday), with refreshments, followed by a nutritious lunch, which this week includes sausage casserole, and for pud, jelly and ice cream.

ACTIVATE YOUTH CLUB. The Activate Management Team has announced that significant repairs and improvements are needed at the village clubhouse and is appealing to the local community for support. In response to growing concerns over the condition of the facilities, the team is inviting members, parents, friends, and residents, especially those with skills in areas such as building, carpentry, and general maintenance, to attend a community meeting. The meeting will be held at 7 pm on Wednesday, August 6th, at the clubhouse, giving attendees the chance to view the areas in need of attention and discuss how best to move forward. Anyone willing to offer assistance or advice is encouraged to attend the meeting. The team hopes that with enough local support, the project can get underway quickly and efficiently.

SPEAKER’S CORNER: After an impressive 76-year run, one of Fairlight’s longest-standing community clubs, Speaker’s Corner, has officially closed its doors. The club, originally founded as the Fairlight Literary Society, began with a focus on literature, books, and authors. Over the decades, it evolved into a much-loved local institution offering a wide range of talks on diverse and engaging topics. In the 1990s, the society was rebranded as Speaker’s Corner in an effort to modernize its image and broaden its appeal. However, despite the new name and the dedication of its organizers, the club struggled in recent years with declining membership. The decision to close was made reluctantly, after it became clear the club was no longer sustainable. Still, those who attended remember it fondly. As the village says goodbye to Speaker’s Corner, it does so with appreciation for the enrichment it brought to local life over the better part of a century.

FAIRLIGHT CHESS CLUB: As one club prepares to wind down, another is just beginning. Fairlight resident Steve Stewart is leading the charge to establish a new chess club in the village. Following a positive response to his recent call for interest, Steve is inviting residents to an informal meeting to discuss the club’s formation. The meeting will take place tomorrow, Saturday 21st, at 4 pm in the Fairlight Village Hall. All are welcome to attend, regardless of experience level. “It doesn’t matter if you’re an expert or have never played before,” Steve said. “We all have to start somewhere, so come along and have a chat.” The initiative aims to bring together chess enthusiasts of all ages in a relaxed, inclusive environment, with hopes of building a regular community event.

TLC CONTINUES WITH STYLE: Meanwhile, the Tuesday Ladies Club (TLC) continues to enjoy a full calendar of events. Members recently gathered for a delightful afternoon tea at the Fairlight Lodge Hotel. Earlier this week, their monthly meeting featured a compelling talk by Angela Hawksley, titled Living Law. The TLC’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 15th, in the village hall at 2:15 pm, featuring guest speaker Peter Allen with a presentation entitled Watching the Detectives. Visitors are warmly invited to attend for a small fee of £3. Sounds like a bargain to me!

GARDENING CLUB: The Fairlight Gardening Club also remains in full bloom. At their recent gathering, popular local polymath Chris O’Donoghue returned to give a fascinating talk on designing and entering gardens in the Chelsea Flower Show. His insights into the planning, creativity, and collaboration involved were met with admiration, and he proudly shared news of his Silver Gilt award. The club’s next outing is scheduled for Monday, July 7th, with a visit to the Friary Gardeners Plant Nursery, a vibrant, community-based social enterprise that supports adults with learning disabilities and autism.

With so many community events on the horizon, it’s clear that Fairlight’s village spirit remains as strong as ever. Whether you're a chess player, gardening enthusiast, or simply enjoy a good afternoon tea, there’s something for everyone in our wonderful village.

More updates next Friday. Until then, enjoy your weekend!

Bob Scattergood