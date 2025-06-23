Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FAIRFEST 2025

Last Saturday, June 21st, the sleepy village of Fairlight was shaken from its genteel slumber and hurled into full-blown party mode as Fairfest 2025 burst onto the scene like a glitter cannon in a library. After months of anxious weather-watching and emergency poncho budgeting, organisers were rewarded with what turned out to be the hottest, sunniest day of the year. Proceedings were officially launched at noon by Fairlight’s very own Andrew Mier, although seasoned festival pros had already begun their warm-up at the bar, limbering up with a pint of something local and possibly experimental. Kicking off the entertainment, the Raven Drummers shook the arena (and probably a few hip replacements) with their thunderous rhythms. Shortly after, the Aeromax Gymnastics Club flipped, twisted, and somersaulted across the field, reminding everyone just how little stretching they’ve done since 1997.

Over in Arena 2, because one arena simply won’t do, dogs competed for glory in the categories of Most Handsome Hound, Most Gorgeous Girl, and Waggiest Tail, which I can only assume was judged by a high-tech “tailometer” or was it that elderly gentleman with good instincts and a rather large sun hat!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAIRFEST 2025

Entertainment for kids, and overly enthusiastic adults, included a bouncy castle, donkeys to pat, face painting, and even a miniature steam train, which caused widespread confusion when a few enthusiastic dads tried to commute to work on it Monday morning.

Pett Level’s brave lifeboat team took command of the BBQ, until real-life heroics called them away mid-sausage. While queues lengthened and mild panic set in, they soon returned, spatulas in hand, aprons flapping in the breeze, to rapturous applause and several half-cooked burgers.

As the mercury climbed, so did demand for refreshment. With the bar running low on drinks, emergency booze reinforcements had to be scrambled. A moment of national mourning was avoided, and although details are scarce, I hear it involved a wheelbarrow, a Tesco Van, and a man called Colin, who apparently knows a guy somewhere!

As dusk descended and people re-discovered their shoulders were sunburnt, the marquee transformed into a disco inferno, before local legends The Kytes took the stage and brought the house (well, tent) down with their unique blend of tunes, charisma, and questionable dance moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 15 glorious years, Fairfest has cemented itself as one of Fairlight’s definitive social events, right up there with bin day and the Co-op’s reduced section. The Committee wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to all the incredible volunteers, generous sponsors, valued partners, community groups, and everyone who attended, supported, and spent their time and money to help make the event such a tremendous success.

And finally, a correction: Last week I erroneously claimed that Fairfest was a biennial event. After several stern emails and one passive-aggressive Victoria sponge, I can now confirm, it is indeed an annual affair. So fear not, it’ll all be happening again next year, probably with more shade, and definitely with more booze.

CHURCH MATTERS

ST. ANDREW’S – Authorities (well, the church warden) have confirmed that St Andrew’s Church will be the epicentre of musical merriment and communal casserole this weekend, as Celtic folk duo Nigel Cameron and Julie Cameron-Hall descend with fiddles blazing.

Dubbed the “Celtish Weekend Extravaganza” by exactly no one, the festivities kick off on Saturday, 28th June at 7:30 pm, with the Celtish Concert — an event so moving it might make a bagpipe weep. Expect haunting melodies, toe-tapping rhythms, and at least one person clapping slightly off-beat. Entry is technically free, but concert-goers are advised that a £5 donation is “gently encouraged.”But wait, there’s more! If Saturday doesn’t satisfy your need for spiritually-infused Celtic grooves, then Sunday’s 10:30 am Morning Praise is your encore. Nigel and Julie will also bless the congregation with their musical talents during the service. No need to bring a harp, just your best singing voice and perhaps a sturdy pair of socks (for stomping purposes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the service, there will be a "bring and share" lunch, also known as “The Great British Potluck”, where mystery quiches, legendary lasagna, and no doubt that one salad someone always brings will make an appearance. All are welcome, and yes, that includes the musically curious, the spiritually hungry, and people who just really love free food and vibes. For those who want to stalk the duo in a socially acceptable way, visit their Facebook page:

CLUB NEWS

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB (MOPP)

The Friday Lunch Club, fondly known as MOPP (Marsham Older People’s Project), is putting out the call, not just for custard (we’ll get to that later), but for a new Honorary Treasurer to join their merry team. Meeting every Friday from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm at Fairlight Village Hall, MOPP is a lifeline for older residents in Fairlight and beyond, offering good food, great company, gentle exercise, and more laughs than a collapsed Bake Off show stopper! Now, organiser Annette Holmes is looking for someone with a head for numbers and a heart for community. “It’s a great opportunity to give back to the village and help keep this wonderful service running strong,” she says. If that sounds like you (or someone you know), get in touch with Annette at 07703 585329 or [email protected]. No mathematical degree required, just a calculator and some community spirit. Not treasurer material? No problem, new members are always welcome. If you enjoy a cheerful Friday outing with a two-course lunch, entertainment, friendly faces, and even help with transport, MOPP is the place to be. This Friday’s line-up features some gentle chair-based exercises (no Lycra needed, please), followed by lasagne and lemon drizzle cake. Though fair warning: there's growing unrest about the continued lack of custard. A few bold voices have even mentioned launching a “Campaign for Real Custard.” Carol the cook, consider this your official notice. At its heart, MOPP is more than just lunch; it’s community, connection, and comfort served with a side of cake. Come for the food, stay for the friends.

FAIRLIGHT GARDENING CLUB

It’s a Blooming Busy July for Fairlight Gardeners! As summer unfurls its petals across the village, the Fairlight Gardening Club is entering full blossom, and July is shaping up to be a month busier than a bee on a buddleia. Things kick off on Monday, July 7th, with a special outing to Rotherview Nursery, where gardening guru Wendy Bates will show members how to create stunning, long-lasting trough displays. Expect compost, creativity, and possibly a bit of polite plant envy. But the real showstopper looms just around the corner: the Annual Garden Club Show, blooming into life on Saturday, July 19th. This is the horticultural highlight of the year, with 14 glittering awards across 49 fiercely fought categories, from prize-winning parsnips, to cakes that might cause actual elbowing. If you're planning to enter (and why wouldn't you, with a Victoria sponge like that?), you’ll need the official show schedule. It’s your passport to glory and is available at the club’s trading hut, open Saturdays 10 am to 12 noon. If you haven’t picked one up yet, hop to it, just don’t trample the marigolds. Founded way back in 1964, the Gardening Club is now the biggest in the village, and it’s not just about digging and dahlias. For just £8 a year, members enjoy a calendar full of events, visits, friendly advice, occasional soil under the nails, and the right to compete for eternal horticultural fame (and possibly a rosette). New members are always welcome, especially those with a love of plants, pots, or just a good old garden gossip. Want to know more? Ring Cas Barlow on 01424 814229.

THE LOWER WAITES LANE – FAIRLIGHT COVE – ROAD MAINTENANCE ASSOCIATION: – Clear your calendars and brace yourselves for a bit of bureaucracy, because the Lower Waites Lane – Fairlight Cove – Road Maintenance Association (yes, that’s the full name) is holding its Biennial General Meeting on Saturday, 5th July at 2:30 pm in the village hall. Residents and lovers of long titles alike are encouraged to attend what promises to be an afternoon of thrilling updates, mild applause, and possibly biscuits. The agenda? A tour through the Association’s noble struggles with potholes, overgrowth, and mysterious puddles on Lower Waites Lane and its enigmatic spur roads. There will also be the latest gossip, sorry, updates, on dealings with Southern Water, which may or may not involve polite letters, sternly worded emails, and the occasional eye-roll. While the core of the meeting remains admirably civic-minded, there are whispers, distant, hopeful whispers, that a resolution may be proposed to trim the Association’s name to something less likely to cause muscle strain when typed. Perhaps something like “Waites Watchers” or simply “The Roadies.” Stay tuned. Attendance is open to all residents within the Association's jurisdiction, roughly defined as “anyone who’s ever tried to reverse into a narrow driveway along Lower Waites Lane”. No secret handshake required. So grab your neighbour, bring a pen, and prepare for the kind of event that only happens once every two years, and feels like it lasted even longer.

VINYL NIGHT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before streaming, before downloads, before your phone could hold a thousand songs and still have room for cat videos—there were CDs. And before CDs? Glorious, crackly, magnificent vinyl records. This Tuesday, July 1st, The Cove pub invites you to rewind the clock and drop the needle for Vinyl Night @ The Cove. This month’s theme: “All That Jazz.” Whether that means smooth saxophones or show-stopping Broadway numbers... well, I’m not entirely sure either. But I am sure it’ll be a great night. Festivities kick off at 7 pm, hosted by resident vinyl enthusiast, Henry, who apparently owns more records than is strictly reasonable. Bring your own vinyl if you’ve got some, or just bring your ears and a love for music with soul (and possibly sequins).

HEARING AIDS

Fairlight’s hearing aid heroes return! Free fixes and friendly advice – No appointment required. Do you hear that? No? Well, you're in luck, because East Sussex Hearing is back in the village hall once again on Friday, 4th July, between 10 am and 12 noon, bringing their trusty toolkit and a whole lot of kindness for their monthly hearing aid maintenance session.

Yes, it's that time again when squeaky tubes, flat batteries, and muffled murmurs meet their match – all thanks to a trained volunteer from the fabulous charity, East Sussex Hearing, whose name I’m sworn not to mention, MI6-style. Services include free new tubes for your NHS hearing aids (remember, these little lifelines need swapping out every 4–6 months), a fresh stash of batteries, because even your ears deserve a recharge, and friendly, knowledgeable advice that doesn't involve yelling or wildly miming the word "HELLO?" But best of all, did I mention, it's completely free of charge. Though if you feel moved to drop a donation in the pot, you’ll be greeted with gratitude and probably a lovely smile.

However, this service is strictly for NHS hearing aids only. If you bought yours on the black market or found it on eBay, you may be politely redirected. So come on down, get your hearing back in tip-top shape, and maybe even catch a bit of juicy village gossip while you're at it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can’t make Friday, fear not! The same service also takes place at Pett Village Hall on the first Wednesday of every month, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Same charity, same great service, slightly different biscuits. So, whether it’s Friday in the village or Wednesday in Pett, come along and tune up those hearing aids, because “What?” is only funny the first dozen times.

FAIRLIGHT PARISH COUNCIL

The parish council held their monthly meeting earlier in the week; unfortunately, this was too late for inclusion in this item, but hopefully I’ll have the details for next week. However, if you’ve wandered around the village recently and thought, “Hmm, that bench looks suspiciously... upright,” you’re not imagining things. Yes, our trusty old seats and benches are being mended, replaced, or gently retired after years of loyal service (and the occasional seagull incident).

Even the bus stops are getting a make-over, soon to be sporting a fresh coat of paint and looking like they’re ready for a good night out. Rumour has it there are plans for more benches in more places. Sitters of the village, rejoice! It’s all part of the Parish Council’s top-secret mission to make the village look less “charmingly scruffy” and more “actually quite nice.” And leading this spruce-up operation is none other than Councillor Geoff Smith, who has somehow become the Patron Saint of Seating. Geoff, we salute you—from a newly refurbished bench, of course.

FAIRLIGHT VILLAGE PEOPLE

In a bold move to tackle road safety and crime at the grassroots level, the self-styled Village People (no relation to the disco band, though I’m told there's a cowboy hat in circulation) gathered once again at their usual haunt, the legendary Smugglers Way Bench,at 10 am last Friday, as they do every Friday. Joined by representatives from the freshly-launched Fairlight Neighbourhood Watch Online, a Parish Councillor, and two Police Community Support Officers, the meeting quickly escalated from casual chat to full-blown community summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High on the agenda: road safety concerns affecting children, pedestrians, and residents with disabilities. Also discussed were neighbourhood nuisances such as cold callers, scams, phone-obsessed drivers, suspected drink-drivers, and the occasional aggressive contractor who may or may not be building a small castle without permission. Despite the serious topics, attendees couldn’t help but express their frustration at the current game of "Pass the Buck" being played by various authorities, especially when it comes to enforcing speed limits and ensuring basic neighbourhood policing. “We call one department, they refer us to another, who refers us to someone else who’s on annual leave until October,” said one exasperated local.

But never fear, this is Fairlight, and no problem goes unquacked. In the most creative protest this side of the A259, the Village People are planning to raise awareness through fancy-dress duck photo booths, drawing attention to a certain controversial local construction site. The PCSOs gave the feathered action a legal thumbs-up but requested to be notified, presumably to avoid panic among confused contractors.

So whether you're quacking in protest, standing up to scam artists, or just want to say hello at the Smugglers Way Bench, one thing is clear: Fairlight’s Village People aren't just watching—they're waddling into action.

And finally….

This week, our sleepy seaside village was thrust into a David Attenborough-style nature documentary, as a large and lively pod of dolphins decided to grace our shores, right off Chanel Way, no less. Locals with sea views were treated to what one resident described as “better than anything on the telly, except maybe Bake Off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But amidst the oohs, ahhs, and frantic fumbling for smartphone cameras, one particularly excited villager made the bold claim that he had seen an Orca,yes, an actual killer whale, swimming among the dolphins.

“Clear as day!” insisted the spotter, who wishes to remain anonymous (but we all know it was Brian from No. 36 with the massive pair of binoculars). “Big dorsal fin, black and white, I’ve watched Free Willy, I know what I saw!”

However, marine experts and just about everyone else with access to Google have poured a small tidal wave of cold water on the sighting. The only known Orcas to regularly patrol British waters belong to a tiny, tight-knit group called the WestCoast Community, and they tend to stick to the far reaches of northern Scotland. It’s a bit like claiming you saw a Highland cow walking down the high street. Possible? Maybe. Likely? Not unless it was wearing sunglasses and licking on a Cornetto!

Villager and part-time sceptic, coincidentally also from No. 36, offered her own theory: “More likely he saw one of those cheeky dolphins or a seal doing a dramatic impression. Happens every time Brian forgets to clean his glasses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, Orca or no Orca, the dolphins certainly brought some excitement to the coast. And for once, the village Facebook pages were ablaze with something other than bin complaints, unwanted bonfires and lost cats.

Wildlife experts have encouraged anyone with photos or videos to share them with local conservation groups, or at the very least, double-check them before claiming to have discovered Shamu’s long-lost cousin.

Until then, the official position remains: Dolphins, yes. Orcas, hmm... possibly, but only after Brian’s third glass of rosé.

Until next time, have a great week.