Fairlight Village Voice

by Bob Scattergood

FAIRLIGHT OPEN GARDENS Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th July – 10:30 am – 4 pm

Attention green-fingered folk, floral fanatics, and lovers of a well-placed deckchair, Fairlight Open Gardens is back next weekend, and it’s blooming marvellous! Thanks to generous sponsorship from Just Property, this much-loved village event returns in full colour, with 18 glorious gardens throwing open their gates to the public. Whether you prefer grand old gardens with lawns you could land a helicopter on, or cute little plots just finding their feet (or roots), there’s something for everyone, especially if “everyone” likes tea and cake. Proceeds go to two brilliant local causes: St Michael’s Hospice and Fairlight’s Friday Lunch Club, so while you're admiring the delphiniums, you’re also doing a bit of good. That’s what I call multi-tasking. To help you explore at a civilised pace, and leave time for seconds at the cake table, organisers recommend you take full advantage of the two-day ticket. After all, there’s a lot to get through: cream teas, homemade ice cream, coffee, cakes, Pimm’s, hot dogs, ploughman’s lunches, mimosa cocktails, and even a bar with wine, beer, and Prosecco on ice. Honestly, it’s less a garden trail and more a deliciously disguised village-wide picnic. Tickets are £10 and cover both days. They include a map, but if your sense of direction is more “wildflower meadow” than “well-trimmed hedge,” just follow the orange balloons—they’ll guide you from garden to garden like cheerful, floating rose buds. “Where to buy tickets?” I hear you call. In advance from MOPP, Hair Base, Garden Gems Plant Nursery, DISH, or the Gardening Club Trading Hut, or on the day at any open garden or the marshal’s stand at the entrance to the village on Waites Lane. Or email the green-thumbed team directly: [email protected]

However, if Open Gardens doesn’t rock your boat, and if your idea of gardening involves flinging compost at things and hoping for the best, fear not, help is at hand, or rather, at STONELYNK ORGANICS, Battery Hill, Fairlight, where actual professionals know their kale from their courgettes. On Saturday, July 12th, 2 pm – 4:30 pm, the green-fingered gurus at Stonelynk are throwing open their gates (and compost heaps) for an event that promises to help you outwit pests, boost biodiversity, and maybe even grow something edible without crying. Learn how to invite the right creatures into your garden, the bees, the birds, the helpful beasties – and gently discourage the ones that eat everything you love.

They'll also help you prep for winter, because yes, sadly, it will come again. Probably wetter, probably muddier, and probably sooner than you think. Expect advice, inspiration, and some solid reassurance that even if your lettuces look like lacework, it’s not the end of the world - just the end of the lettuces! Interested? Book your place now at: www.stonelynkorganics.com

CHURCH MATTERS

ST ANDREW'S CHURCH — 6th July 2025, 11:00 am.

In a bold move to bridge the gap between the pew and the paw, St Andrew’s Church is throwing open its doors for a special Pet Service, promising praise, paws, and possibly a little polite barking. Villagers are invited to bring their pets, great and small, fluffy and scaly, chatty or chilled, for a short outdoor service celebrating God’s entire creation, from hamsters to hounds. "You’re welcome to join us for a short service, which celebrates all God’s creatures, great and small,” said Reverend Sandi Wickens. Weather permitting, the congregation will be worshipping al fresco. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket, or, if you're a cat, just sit smugly in the middle of someone else's picnic rug. Rumours suggest the service may include tail-wagging hymns, meow-meditative prayers, and a few divine dog treats. So, whether your companion is a Saint Bernard or a slightly judgmental goldfish, all are welcome to this unique and uplifting event.

CLUB NEWS

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB aka MOPP

Locals are once again preparing their appetites and polishing their forks for what promises to be another legendary gathering of the Fairlight Friday Lunch Club, affectionately known to insiders as MOPP. This Friday, tradition is king as the club dishes out that most sacred of British meals: Fish ‘n’ Chips. Sources close to the kitchen hint that mushy peas may make an appearance, but negotiations with the pea supplier remain hush-hush. “We’re hopeful,” said one volunteer, “but mushy peas are a bit like chefs, temperamental and refuse to be rushed.” For dessert, a Peach Crumble will take centre stage, and it’s expected to be drowned in custard, as nature intended.

Musical merriment will be provided by none other than local crooner Ian Williams, who returns by popular demand. Attendees can expect smooth tunes, toe taps, and at least one person trying to dance while holding a forkful of chips.

The fun kicks off at 10 am sharp, and if previous weeks are anything to go by, latecomers may have to fight off Annette for the last spoon of custard. Consider yourself warned. So dust off your best cardigan, sharpen your appetite, and get ready for a Friday filled with flavour, friendship, and possibly fish jokes. You batter believe it’s going to be good. (sorry).

TENNIS CLUB Hidden deep in the undergrowth at the foot of Knowle Wood is a band of tennis enthusiasts operating under the name Fairlight Tennis Club, and they want YOU to join them.With a booming membership of over 75 people, the club meets on what sources describe as a “delightful, secluded court.” Translation: the perfect place to slice, serve, and occasionally trip over your own shoelaces without an audience.

The club has embraced modern technology with an online booking system at www.courtreserve.com, which members use to schedule games, brag subtly, and spy on each other’s court times.

For those without a racket, fear not. "You don’t have to be Coco Gauff or Novak Djokovic," reassures long time member and all-around nice guy Jim Saphin, who also serves as the club’s contact point ( [email protected]). And if commitment gives you the jitters, you're welcome to ease in by bringing a guest, just £2 per game. So get out your trainers, channel your inner Wimbledon champion (or enthusiastic amateur), and head down to Fairlight’s best-kept sporting secret.

CHECKMATE!

Fairlight residents, brace yourselves, the Chess Club has officially landed, thanks to local mastermind Steve Stewart. The first session kicks off Saturday, July 12th, 2–5 pm, and it’s open to beginners, experts, and everyone who just likes moving horses diagonally (which is wrong, by the way). There’ll be tea, coffee, and tactical tension, all for just £3 a session, cheaper than a latte, and far more satisfying when you get to shout “Checkmate!” dramatically. Contact Steve on [email protected] for more details.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING

In a gripping display of civic enthusiasm, Fairlight Parish Council met late last month for their regular monthly meeting, and yes, it was every bit as thrilling as that sounds. Attendance from the public could best be described as "intimate," with just a handful of brave souls showing up. For those who thrill at the sound of budget line items and bus shelter updates, fear not: the full minutes will soon be available on the council’s website. Highlights, and I use the term loosely, included the announcement of yet another village survey (because who doesn't love ticking boxes about the post office and the bin schedule every five years?). The survey, heading your way later this year, will attempt to gauge how residents feel about village facilities and their relative importance on the grand scale of life.

As I reported in last week’s article, it was confirmed that some bus shelters will be refurbished, and there’s even talk of, gasp, a new one. Sitters of the village, rejoice! It’s all part of the Parish Council’s top-secret mission to make the village look less “charmingly scruffy” and more “actually quite nice.” And leading this spruce-up operation is none other than Councillor Geoff Smith, who has become the Patron Saint of Seating. Geoff, we salute you—from a newly refurbished bench, of course.

However, in a shocking twist (or perhaps a gentle shrug), the meeting was not recorded on video. Whether this was a technical hiccup or a bold new "anti-transparency" policy is anyone’s guess. Either way, it's a strange move from a council that once promised to put the "open" in "open government", and then promptly closed the camera lens.

Next on the council's social calendar is the July meeting, set for Tuesday, 22nd July. The August meeting has been cancelled, possibly due to the entire council running off to somewhere with better weather and fewer agendas. Until then, Fairlight, stay curious, stay caffeinated, and maybe bring a cushion to the next meeting.

Talking of meetings …………

Don’t forget tomorrow, Saturday 5th July, The Lower Waites Lane – Fairlight Cove – RoadMaintenance Association, (Phew!) will be holding their Biennial General Meeting in the village hall at 2:30 pm.

GARDEN WASTE

In what appears to be a radical new approach to organic waste management, a number of residents have decided that Knowle Wood is the perfect place to dump their garden clippings.Several new "eco-installations", aka suspicious mounds of grass, have appeared around the wood in recent weeks, baffling squirrels, annoying dog walkers, and mildly infuriating the tireless volunteers who do such a wonderful job of maintaining the woods.

Residents are respectfully reminded that garden waste does not belong in the woods, or dumped sneakily behind a tree.

And finally….

Last week, our sleepy seaside village was thrust into a David Attenborough-style nature documentary, as a large and lively pod of dolphins decided to grace our shores, right off Chanel Way, no less. Locals with sea views were treated to what one resident described as “better than anything on the telly, except maybe Bake Off.”

But amidst the oohs, ahhs, and frantic fumbling for smartphone cameras, one particularly excited villager made the bold claim that he had seen an Orca,yes, an actual killer whale, swimming among the dolphins.

“Clear as day!” insisted the spotter, who wishes to remain anonymous (but we all know it was Brian from No. 36 with the massive pair of binoculars). “Big dorsal fin, black and white, I’ve watched Free Willy, I know what I saw!”

However, marine experts and just about everyone else with access to Google have poured a small tidal wave of cold water on the sighting. The only known Orcas to regularly patrol British waters belong to a tiny, tight-knit group called the WestCoast Community, and they tend to stick to the far reaches of northern Scotland. It’s a bit like claiming you saw a Highland cow walking down the high street. Possible? Maybe. Likely? Not unless it was wearing sunglasses and licking a Cornetto! Still, Orca or no Orca, the dolphins certainly brought some excitement to the coast. And for once, the village Facebook pages were ablaze with something other than bin complaints, unwanted bonfires, and lost cats. Wildlife experts have encouraged anyone with photos or videos to share them with local conservation groups, or at the very least, double-check them before claiming to have discovered Shamu’s long-lost cousin. Until then, the official position remains: Dolphins, yes. Orcas, hmm... possibly, but only after Brian’s third glass of rosé. Until next time, have a great week.