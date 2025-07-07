Fairlight Village Voice

by Bob Scattergood

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The moment has arrived. Lawns have been mowed within an inch of their lives, every weed has been removed, and somewhere, someone is having a mild breakdown over a slug-eaten delphinium. Yes, it's Open Gardens Weekend in the village! If you're reading this on Friday and still haven’t got your ticket, fret not — there’s still time to dash over to MOPP and grab one before someone else does. Missed that? No problem. Tickets will be available over the weekend from the Marshall’s stand on Waites Lane, or at any of the participating gardens, follow the trail of sun hats and folding chairs. A few notes for our motoring friends: parking in the village remains the chaotic art form it always is. As charming as our winding roads are, most of them were not designed with cars in mind. Please park responsibly. That means not across someone's driveway, not in the middle of a flowerbed, and ideally not on top of a garden gnome. Also, keep an eye out for pedestrians: there’ll be more people wandering about than usual, many of them staring into bushes and arguing over whether that’s a foxglove or just a tall weed. Oh, and slow down. You’re in the countryside now. Embrace it. Take it easy. Smell the roses (just not too aggressively — they’re sensitive this time of year).

Fingers crossed the weather holds, though this being Britain, I suggest you prepare for either sunstroke or a torrential downpour, possibly within the same ten minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So grab your ticket, dust off your best “interested face,” and get ready to spend a weekend pretending to know things about compost. The gardens await!

Your World

CHURCH MATTERS: After last weeks whirlwind weekend of barking, purring, and beautiful harmonies, things are settling back into a more familiar rhythm at St Andrew’s Church. Following the lively Celtish Concert and the ever-popular Pet Service, this Sunday sees a return to tradition with the Morning Praise service at 11:00 am, no four-legged attendees expected this time (well, probably).

Just a short stroll down the hill, St Peter’s Church is getting ready to serve up something a little sweeter. Their much-loved Café Refresh returns on Thursday, July 17th, and you’re officially invited. Drop in anytime between 10:30 am and 12 noon for a cuppa, a slice of homemade cake, and a generous helping of friendly conversation. Whether you come alone or bring a friend, there’s always a seat (and a scone) waiting for you.

FAIRLIGHT PRESERVATION TRUST: It turns out the Preservation Trust isn’t just some dusty committee from the ‘90s with a soft spot for soggy soil. No, they’re the reason many of us still have a back garden instead of a back cliff. While a few residents have decided that the job is done (thanks to the valiant berm holding back the sea like a bouncer at a nightclub), geology has other plans. You see, Fairlight’s cliffs are full of water, and not in a soothing, spa-day kind of way. Add frost into the mix, and bits of cliff start falling off. Things aren’t helped by the drains on Rockmead Road, which have recently been hit by bio-fouling, the polite way of saying they’re a bit clogged and gross. But fear not: the Committee, in collaboration with the council, has already had the pumps cleaned, and this week Team Nicholls has been on the scene figuring out how to give them a good chemical scrub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s not forget: without the Preservation Trust stepping in back in the ‘90s, Fairlight might look a lot more like a natural swimming pool. Several homes have already been saved, and many more depend on the ongoing efforts to keep the cliffs in place.

Now here comes the serious bit, and I’ll keep it short: the Trust needs more members. It’s just £10 every three years, that’s less than the price of a large coffee and a muffin at most seaside cafés.

To join this heroic effort, email [email protected] for an application form. Your house may not thank you, but it also won’t slide into the sea!

CLUB NEWS

FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB (MOPP): FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB (MOPP): The club is holding its 2025 Annual General Meeting at Fairlight Village Hall, and, like most AGM’s it promises to be mildly thrilling. The excitement kicks off at 11:00 am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what spine-tingling topics are on the agenda, you ask? It all starts with the Grand Reveal of Accounts for 2024/2025. Expect gasps, nods, and possibly a question about "what that mysterious £3:79 was for". The Treasurer has been spotted clutching a spreadsheet and muttering something about printer ink, so you know it's serious! The meeting will then move on to the Committee Election Showdown.

Who will step up? Who will step aside? And who will pretend to drop something on the floor when nominations are mentioned? All will be revealed. If you’ve ever dreamed of wielding the awesome power of the biscuit order or commanding the tea urn, now’s your moment.

And finally on the agenda, Member Feedback. A golden opportunity for members to give their two pence (or more) about the year that’s been. Topics may include the optimal texture of shepherd’s pie, and why the chairs seem to get lower, harder, every year.

Of course, no AGM would be complete without the real draw: light refreshments, pointed comments whispered over cake, and the sheer adrenaline of someone asking, “Can we have a quick show of hands?” All members are warmly invited to attend. Bring your opinions, your sense of humour, and ideally, your reading glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After all that excitement, what better way to recover than with a Ploughman’s Lunch and a slice (or two) of Plum Tart?

As for the meeting on August 1st – don’t bother turning up, because there isn’t one! Instead, you’ll be whisked away by coach (think less Cinderella, more keen garden enthusiasts) to Hilliers Garden Centre. Interested? Have a word with Annette – there’s a form to fill in, naturally!

TUESDAY LADIES CLUB: There’s something mysterious afoot in Fairlight... the chairs are being lined up, the biscuits are being nervously rearranged, and the teapot has been put on high alert. Why? Because Pete Allen, local legend, raconteur, and bringer of excellent talks, is back at the Tuesday Ladies Club, and this time, he’s tackling crime.

The July meeting, being held on Tuesday 15th, will feature Pete’s latest talk: “Watching the Detectives”. I don’t know exactly what’s in it, but I suspect everything from Poirot’s moustache to Morse’s pub lunches, and possibly even a nod to that detective who solves crimes by staring meaningfully out of windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting kicks off at 2:15 pm in the Fairlight Village Hall. If you're late, you’ll be forced to sit at the front, which, as we all know, is where the speaker can see if you’ve nodded off. Whether you're a Miss Marple devotee, a Columbo fan, or just here for the cake, everyone is welcome. Come for the crime talk, stay for the socialising, and maybe, just maybe, solve the mystery of who keeps moving the milk jug.

Not a member of the club, no problem. Guest tickets are just £3, so don't miss it. It’s going to be a killer afternoon (figuratively speaking… I hope).

WINE & SOCIAL CLUB: Forget Netflix, forget Love Island, the real drama is unfolding in the Village Hall this Monday, 14th July at 7:30 pm, as the Fairlight Wine and Social Club uncorks another evening of merriment, mystery, and Mr. Punch.

Yes, it's that time again, the second Monday of the month, when villagers of discerning taste gather for an evening that’s part social, part spectacle, and entirely unpredictable. This month’s star attraction? None other than Ray Sparks, aka Eastbourne’s Punch and Judy Man. Ray has spent the last 26 years bravely performing seaside slapstick while dodging flying sausages, crocodiles, and small children armed with ice cream cones. If anyone knows what it's like to be repeatedly hit with a stick for a living, and still smile about it, it’s Ray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’ll be talking you through his journey with the famous puppet pair, in a talk that promises 45–60 minutes of wooden hilarity, with an option to break for questions or, I presume, restorative sips of wine. Possibly both.

Despite the name, the Fairlight Wine and Social Club insists that wine-drinking is entirely optional, although the ability to laugh in the face of puppet violence is strongly encouraged. New members are always welcome (no auditions necessary), and at just £13 a year, it’s cheaper than a round of drinks and vastly more entertaining.

For more information, or to join what may be the only social club in East Sussex where Punch meets Pinot, contact Trevor Lewing at [email protected].

Come for the wine, stay for the puppets. That’s the way to do it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP: If you think history is all dusty books and stern faces, think again. The Fairlight History Group is back this Wednesday, 16th July, at 2:00 pm. Gather at the Village Hall, where the guest speaker will be Kevin Barnes, none other than the Regional Operations Director for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, a man who knows more about headstones than your average stonemason with a PhD. Kevin will be lifting the (metaphorical) lid on how war graves across the Commonwealth are located, maintained, and honoured, from grand memorials to the humble, overgrown corners of long-forgotten battlefields. If you’ve ever wandered through a war cemetery and thought, "Who keeps all this looking so immaculate?" – Kevin’s your man.

Members, bring your notebooks. Non-members, bring £3. Everyone, bring curiosity.

OTHER CLUB EVENTS THIS WEEK

MONDAY

DISH– from 10:00am. Start the week right with food, friends, and possibly some very strong tea. What’s on the menu? You’ll have to show up to find out.

TUESDAY

Step in Time – 10:00 am. Dust off your dancing shoes (or just your trainers) and move to the music in this lively dance and exercise class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Table Tennis Club – 7:00 pm. Bats at the ready! Whether you’re a ping-pong pro or a casual paddle-wielder, all are welcome. No smashing the light fittings, please.

WEDNESDAY

Rise “N” Shine Zumba – 10:30 am. Get those endorphins pumping with a morning Zumba session that will leave you smiling, sweating, and possibly confused by your own feet.

THURSDAY

The Bridge Club – 1:30 pm. Cards, calm concentration, and the occasional heated debate over bidding strategies. Tea provided. Bragging rights optional.

The Airgun Club – 7:00 pm. Precision, patience, and target practice, not your average Thursday night. Please note: targets only. No aiming at anyone who took the last biscuit.

And finally………………

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sinister force is once again lurking in the grass, ambushing innocent ankles and tarnishing our otherwise charming recreation ground. Yes folks, we’re talking about dog poo. And it's on the rise. In recent weeks, residents wandering around the village have noticed an increase in the number of uncollected canine deposits. Wood Field Recreation Ground, once a paradise for picnics, football, and frolicking Labradors, is now becoming a minefield of mess.

Despite the Parish Council's thoughtful provision of poo bags (yes, those charming little black sacks that are absolutely free), some owners still seem to believe their dog's business is someone else’s problem. Spoiler Alert: IT’S NOT!

But fear not. The caped crusaders at [email protected] (okay, it’s just me, but let’s pretend I have a cape) are firing up another poster campaign. Expect to see some eye-catching signage soon, possibly involving cartoon dogs, bold fonts, and a gentle dose of public shaming.

Look, I get it. Sometimes your pooch picks the exact moment when you’re out of bags, or you’ve already binned your last one and thought you were home free. But let’s all agree: if your dog drops it, you bag it. Problem solved.

Let’s keep our village walkable, our fields frolic-worthy, and our shoes clean.

Until next time, enjoy your week.