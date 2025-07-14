Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scorching Sun, Stunning Gardens, and Staggering Tea Consumption at FAIRLIGHT OPEN GARDENS!

Fairlight was in full bloom and full swing last weekend as the village hosted its biennial Open Gardens event, an affair so popular, tickets sold out faster than a tray of scones at a WI meeting. With the sun blazing and the flowers showing off, hundreds of visitors flocked to see what the locals have been secretly pruning behind their hedges. Emergency ticket printing was required for Sunday, after Saturday saw a tsunami of keen garden-goers who clearly couldn’t resist the combination of geraniums and good garden gossip.

Nineteen glorious gardens opened their gates, revealing everything from picture-perfect borders to suspiciously well-behaved lawn gnomes. Guests wandered through immaculate rose beds, shady arbours, and one garden that may or may not have been designed by a very enthusiastic squirrel.

Although at the time of writing, the exact figure is not confirmed, but organisers were delighted to announce that the event raised well over £5000, which will be split equally between St Michael’s Hospice and the Fairlight Friday Lunch Club, who are reportedly planning an upgrade from custard creams to Viennese Whirls in celebration.

A massive thank you goes out to the garden owners, the volunteers, the ticket sellers and printers who worked overtime, and everyone who contributed to this blooming marvellous weekend. You brought the sunshine, the smiles, and enough cake consumption to register on a seismograph.

But it’s not over yet, with a continuing gardening theme, FAIRLIGHT GARDENING CLUB’S ANNUAL SHOW RETURNS. Forget Hollywood, the real stars are blooming right here in Fairlight! The Fairlight Gardening Club is rolling out the green carpet this Saturday, July 19th, for its 61st Annual Show, and trust me, it’s going to be blooming marvellous.

Taking place in the village hall, this horticultural highlight kicks off early. Exhibitors will have just 90 minutes, from 9:00 to 10:30 am, to stage their masterpieces across 49 categories. Once the last leaf is fluffed and the final dahlia is placed, the doors close for the judges to cast their expert eyes, and possibly their tape measures, over the entries.

Don’t worry if your not entering anything, public viewing opens at 1:30 pm, and you’ll have an hour to admire the colourful creations, creative arrangements, and maybe even a comedy-shaped carrot or two. At 2:30 pm, the fun continues with an auction of the exhibits (yes, you can take home that prize-winning marrow), followed by the all-important trophy presentations.

But don’t be fooled by the polished produce, the Fairlight Gardening Club isn’t made up of professional horticulturists. It’s a cheerful bunch of locals who simply love getting their hands dirty and sharing their passion for gardening.

So come along, support your green-fingered neighbours, and enjoy the scent-sational displays. I’ll be back next week with all the winners, tall tales, and triumphant turnips.

This Sunday at the stately hour of 11 am, faithful followers will gather for Holy Communion at ST. ANDREWS, where tradition stands tall and the tea urn works overtime. But while bread and wine will be offered in sacred reverence, it’s also a moment for farewells, and a potential job opportunity for the brave-hearted.

After years of valiantly wrangling calendars, clergy, and the occasional cantankerous photocopier, Jayne Stevens, our Reverend’s PA and heroic Parish Administrator, is taking her final bow. Parishioners across all three churches owe a debt of gratitude for her deft coordination skills, unwavering patience, and mastery of “Reply All.” Jayne’s departure leaves a holy gap in the administrative heavens. If you feel that divine tickle, aka God’s nudge, toward spreadsheets, emails, and answering phones with heavenly grace, this could be your calling. Or if you know someone who possesses both a love of church life and a tolerance for endless coffee, do let Sandi know. This isn’t just any desk job, it’s a calling, a ministry, a chance to unite three bustling parishes under one (hopefully peaceful) office roof.

Until then, the communion wine is poured, the farewells are heartfelt, and the search for a new office saint begins.

QUIZ NIGHT @ THE COVE returns, with the Dream Team Back at the Helm! Mark your calendars, Tuesday, July 22nd is Quiz Night at The Cove, and this time, things are back to normal (well, as normal as quiz night gets!). After last month’s adventurous “guest presenters” edition, which a few creative interpretations of general knowledge, regular hosts Henry & Oliviaare back in charge. Expect sharp questions, cheeky banter, and a well-oiled quiz machine running at full throttle.

The fun kicks off at 7:00 pm, giving you just enough time to grab a drink and order your piping hot pizza before pencils hit paper and rivalries reignite. Whether you’re in it to win it, or just in it for the snacks and the laughs, it promises to be a cracking evening.

FAIRLIGHT OUTINGS hits the West End!

Last week, Fairlight Outings, the ever-popular initiative run by Trevor Lewing, treated theatre lovers to a fabulous trip to the London Palladium to see the latest production of Evita. By all accounts, it was a spectacular day and a resounding success!

There’s already talk of another outing planned for later in the year, though details remain tightly under wraps for now. Keep your eyes peeled, tickets for these trips are as hard to come by as those for a Bob & Dec Quiz Night, which is also rumoured to be making another comeback before the end of the year! (you heard it first here).

CLUB NEWS:

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB Strikes Gold – Gez Gold, That Is!

This Friday lunchtime, the usually serene Village Hall will once again be filled with the comforting clatter of cutlery, the gentle hum of conversation, and the unmistakable sound of musical magic. Why? Because today’s Friday Lunch Club is going up a gear, with the arrival of the musically multitalented Gez Gold.

Now, Gez isn’t your average background strummer. No, this man is a genre-hopping wizard, blending pop, folk, blues, jazz and country into a smooth musical cocktail that’s guaranteed to get toes tapping and perhaps even a few hips wiggling, gently, of course. Think Johnny Cash meets Joni Mitchell in a jazz bar that serves Yorkshire puddings. Whether he’s crooning a classic or reworking a modern hit with his own twist, Gez brings a touch of professional polish and unpredictable flair to every performance. He’s been described as “a musical Swiss Army knife” by absolutely no one, but I’m confident it’s only a matter of time.

But Wait—There’s Food! If your ears aren’t the only thing rumbling, worry not: Hunter’s Chicken is on the menu. This beloved dish is the culinary equivalent of a warm hug from your favourite aunt (the one who brings biscuits). Expect plates to be cleared and napkins to be thoroughly tested. And for dessert? The enigmatic Fairlight Mess. What is it? Where did it come from? Is it legally allowed to be that delicious? I’m not entirely sure, but it sounds like someone left an Eton Mess too close to the Sussex coast and it picked up some character. Cream, fruit, mystery, and probably meringue – what more could you ask for?

OTHER CLUB EVENTS IN THE VILLAGE HALL THIS WEEK: Monday; DISH 10 am – 4 pm

Tuesday: Step in Time 10 am, Julia Art 2 pm, Table Tennis Club 7 pm

Wednesday: Rise “N” Shine 10:30 am

Thursday: Bridge Club 1:30 pm

Meanwhile, the VILLAGE PEOPLE, not the disco group, have been continuing their campaign against the housing development, now known as “Market Gardens.” Concerned about the site’s closeness to a stream and what they see as environmental missteps, the group recently took a feathered approach, literally, by dressing up as ducks and waddling around the site perimeter in protest. Quacking for attention, they certainly turned heads, if not policy.

Their latest grievances include the trimming, or, as they call it, “limb-chopping”, of a much-loved oak tree and the suspected appearance of Japanese Knotweed, an invasive plant species with a bad reputation and even worse roots. The developers, for their part, deny the knotweed allegations, presumably without donning any costumes.

With the development nearly finished and most of the homes already sprouting up like, well, knotweed, it's unclear what the ultimate goal of the protest is now. But one thing's certain: the battle for Market Gardens is far from over.

Until next time – have a great week.

Bob Scattergood